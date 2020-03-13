Lady Patriots have a tight-knit group

This season is a family affair for the Fort Dorchester Girls Soccer team.
“I’ve been looking forward to coaching this group,” Fort Dorchester coach Taryn Floyd said. “The majority of these girls are freshmen or sophomores who have grown up together so their chemistry is awesome and it definitely translates to the field.”
Adding to the chemistry is that this year’s squad includes three pairs of sisters. Twins Madison Pascal and Lauren Pascal are freshmen. Senior Brandi Reilly and sophomore Jessie Reilly are both returning lettermen for the Fort. Junior returner Ambrea Hills gets to share the field with her freshman sister, Angele Hills, this season.
“It definitely creates a different dynamic, but we are excited about it,” Floyd said.
Fort Dorchester’s center midfield is anchored by senior co-captains Zoey Conrad and Brandi Reilly.
Ambrea Hills has played forward for the team the past few seasons, but she has moved to sweeper this season. That has allowed her little sis to move into the center forward position and become the Lady Patriots’ leading scorer early this season.
Conrad and Brandi Reilly are four-year starters while Ambrea Hills is a three-year starter.
“Zoey and Brandi work so well together,” Floyd said. “Ambrea has been totally shutting the back down with her speed and easy touch on the ball. Angele works hard and she is humble so you just want the best for her.”
Sophomore Hailey Morefield has moved up to the varsity squad to tend goal after playing between the posts for the Fort Dorchester JV the past several years. Madison Pascal and Angele Hills will serve as backup goal keepers.
Fort Dorchester has a total of five freshmen on this year’s team. Hills, Parker Christmas, Grace Mowery and the twins have dubbed themselves The Fab Five. The team also includes five sophomores – Morefield and returning lettermen Reilly, Alex Bourgeois, Hannah Daly and McKenna Lewis. Junior Makenzie Bulleman is also a returning letterman.
Senior Shelby Pruitt and junior Edymar Diaz-Prado are newcomers to the varsity squad.
“The girls are working hard and we are excited to see what this group can do,” Floyd said. “It will be fun.”
Fort Dorchester is off to a 2-1 start. After falling to Wando, the Lady Patriots defeated Berkeley 3-1 March 6. Conrad had two goals and an assist. Ambrea Hills scored the other goal while Bulleman and Jessie Reilly also had an assist.
On March 10, Fort Dorchester defeated James Island 4-1. Angele Hills scored two goals while Christmas and Bulleman had one each.