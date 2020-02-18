Lady Patriots finish third in region

The Fort Dorchester Girls Basketball team didn’t meet all its goals this season, but has some pieces in place that should help it next year.
The Lady Patriots had a playoff berth in reach, but lost its final two games of the season. The team dropped to 11-11 on the season with a 3-5 mark in Region 8-AAAAA. That was good enough for a tie for third place in the region, but Stall beat the Patriots out for an at-large bid for the playoffs so Fort Dorchester’s season is over.
Fort Dorchester had its fate in its own hands, needing a win over cross-town rival Ashley Ridge to clinch a playoff berth. However, the Lady Swamp Foxes edged past the Patriots 53-51 Feb. 11 in North Charleston. Fort Dorchester took a 32-26 lead into the half, but Ashley Ridge pulled within two points during the third quarter. Fort Dorchester had another surge to take an eight-point lead early in the fourth, but Ashley Ridge finished strong.
Senior Reanna Young led Fort Dorchester with 16 points, 9 of which came on three-point shots. Au’jea Bowman, who recently scored the 1,000th point of her high school career, added 15 points for Fort Dorchester while Ashleigh Goings added 10.
On Feb. 14, Fort Dorchester fell 46-37 to visiting Summerville. Bowman finished with a game-high 17 points while both Young and Taylor Bates added 5 points and both Goings and Anika Henneman added 4.
The good news for first-year Patriots’ coach Javon Gilliard is that while the team will lose Young, Bates, Daejera Graham and Monet Teal to graduation it stands to return several varsity lettermen next season. Juniors Bowman, Goings, Jordan Mapp and Amiya Ferrette all saw significant time on the court this season. Sophomores Henneman, Jasmine Mitchell and Genesis Johnson, plus eighth-grade point guard Makenna Bines, also gained varsity experience throughout this season.