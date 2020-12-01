Lady Patriots eager to start season

The Lady Patriots Basketball team is looking to make strides in its second season under the leadership of coach Javon Gilliard.
Fort Dorchester finished last season with an 11-11 record. The Patriots were 3-5 in Region 8-AAAAA, which was good enough for a tie for third place in the region. However, Stall beat the Patriots out for an at-large bid for the playoffs.
Fort Dorchester does return some key players from that squad. Senior Ashleigh Goings returns after averaging 9 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks per game during the team’s last campaign. Senior point guard Jordan Mapp and junior forward Jasmine Mitchell are also back and being asked to set the tone for the team.
“We are very excited and looking forward to the season,” Gilliard said. “One of the biggest strengths with this team is that we have improved our overall guard play. We should have a better finish than we had last year.”
Junior Anika Henneman and freshman Makenna Bines also return with varsity experience at the guard positions. Sophomore Kwayasia White is new to the varsity squad, but is expected to see action as a guard.
Junior Genesis Johnson is back after playing some as a forward last season. Eighth-grader Kai Mack gives the Patriots depth at forward.
The Patriots will open their season at Cane Bay Dec. 1. The team’s home opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 4 when Fort Dorchester hosts a rematch with Cane Bay.