Lady Patriots claim pair of victories over Green Wave

The Fort Dorchester Girls Soccer team won two antagonistic matches against Summerville last week.
The Lady Green Wave was among the leaders for Region 8-AAAAA entering the week so some would consider the sweep by the Lady Patriots and upset.
Fort Dorchester traveled to Summerville April 20 and claimed a 2-1 victory. Summerville had a goal from junior Erin Reed but Fort Dorchester had a goal from both sophomore Parker Christmas and sophomore Angele Hills. Christmas and Hills both got an assist on the other’s goal.
“It was an intense game,” Fort Dorchester coach Jason Birchwood said. “We did an excellent job of putting a lot of pressure on their midfield. Once we were able to keep their strikers from having the ball it made it easier for our defense.”
Two nights later, Fort Dorchester claimed a 2-1 overtime victory at Bagwell Stadium. Hills gave the Patriots an early 1-0 lead, scoring with an assist from Parker. During stoppage time for the opening half, a Summerville shot was deflected and junior Eliza Blackwell was in position to gain possession and send a shot into the goal to tie the match.
Neither team managed to score in the second half or the first of two overtime periods. Then Hills sent a long, booming shot into the top of the net in the second overtime to put the Patriots up 2-1.
“We have eliminated some of the errors that plagued us earlier this season,” Birchwood said. “We have cleaned up our play from a defensive standpoint and then tactically the pressure we put into the middle of the field somewhat stifled them. Our strikers, when given a chance, can convert and tonight Angele Hills did convert in two key moments for us. This is a rivalry so the kids on both teams were motivated, but we were tactically disciplined and that helped us neutralize their threats.”
Fort Dorchester improved to 10-6 with a 4-4 mark in the region. Summerville dropped to 8-4 and 3-4 and has a key makeup match with region foe Ashley Ridge remaining. The Lady Swamp Foxes are 12-1 and 6-1 while West Ashley is 8-7 and 6-2 so if Ashley Ridge defeats Summerville it will be the region champion and the Lady Wildcats will be the runner-up. If Summerville wins, tie breakers will be used to determine the final rankings for the region. Only the top two teams from each region will make the playoffs this season.
This week, Fort Dorchester closes its schedule out with a two-game series with Berkeley. Summerville has a two-game series against Goose Creek.