Lady Panthers look to finish strong

The Pinewood Prep Girls Basketball team has taken its lumps this season, but is still in the mix.
The Lady Panthers carried a 5-5 record into this week. Pinewood coach Anthony Weston, who made the switch from being an assistant coach to the head coach this season, says he would prefer a better start, but he is proud of his young team.
“I like the progress we are making,” Weston said. “We have a lot of kids who didn’t play for us last year so this is a building year. Our future looks pretty good as far as building the program and creating a culture of being competitive and just getting after it.”
Pinewood has five sophomores and a freshman on its varsity roster. Before the holiday break, the Lady Panthers defeated St. John’s, Lucy Beckham, Dorchester Academy, Oceanside Collegiate Academy and May River, but dropped games to Wilson Hall, Lee Academy and Hilton Head Prep.
After several weeks without a game, Pinewood returned to action this month and fell to Hilton Head Christian Academy and Northwood Academy.
“Playing two good teams back-to-back coming out of the break is a good thing for us,” Weston said. “Northwood is kind of the standard in our conference so we just need to keep competing. We want teams to know that we are going to come to play. We are going to give them our best, especially if they are in our conference.”
Northwood was Pinewood’s first region game so there are still opportunities for the Lady Panthers to put themselves into good position for the playoffs. First Baptist, Porter-Gaud and Ashley Hall are also in Pinewood’s region.
Senior guard Jessica Mangas is Pinewood’s leading scorer, averaging 10 points per game. Seniors Lauren Dare, McKenna Zielke and Anna Kabine, as well as juniors Olivia Polk and Kylie Jennings, help keep the team focused.
Pinewood is also receiving heavy contributions from some underclassmen. Freshmen X’Zoria Vaughn is averaging 9 points per game. Sophomore Jessica Osborne is averaging 7 points and 7 rebounds. Sophomore Danyell Sanders is averaging 7.5 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Other members of the team are Marissa Mangas, Cheyenne Goodwine, Abby Willis, Jordan Slawson and Caitlyn Bulford.
“Marissa Mangas, Jessica Mangas and X’Zoria Vaughn all give us 1.5 to 2 steals per game,” Weston said. “We didn’t get that against Northwood, but otherwise they have been pretty consistent.”
While Weston is in his first season heading the girls’ basketball program, he has been part of the Pinewood athletic department since 2008 and has worked with both the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs.
“My coaching staff has been great,” he said. “Our JV program is also rebuilding and the coaches are doing a good job there.”