Lady Green Wave tops Lady Wildcats on the pitch

The Lady Green Wave Soccer team avenged its only loss of the season.
Junior Eliza Blackwell scored a goal during each half April 1 to lead Summerville to a 3-1 home victory over West Ashley. Summerville senior Alivia Murphy also had a first-half goal, the game-winner. The Green Wave improved to 8-1 with the victory with a 3-1 mark in Region 8-AAAAA.
Two days earlier West Ashley defeated Summerville 2-1 in double overtime.
“We had to get some redemption today,” Summerville coach Cheryl Baggett said. “We are doing well this season but the other day I reminded the girls that it isn’t going to be easy. When we had that loss on Tuesday we focused on what we can do to get better and how can we learn from our mistakes. We had an early-morning practice yesterday and worked on some things and it showed tonight. Things worked out for us.”
Junior Paige Redick had Summerville’s sole goal during the loss to West Ashley.
After spring break, Summerville faces its cross-town rivals for the team’s final region matches. Summerville will travel to Ashley Ridge April 13 and then host Ashley Ridge at 7 p.m. April 15. Then it will host Fort Dorchester at 7 p.m. April 20 and travel to Fort Dorchester April 22.
“We have one key injury right now and (that player) should be able to return after spring break so we just need to avoid any more injuries,” Baggett said. “Having two games a week back-to-back against the same team is tough. Staying healthy and getting everyone their touches on the ball will be key for us.”