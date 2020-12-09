Lady Green Wave sweeps Wando

The Summerville Girls Basketball team began its 2020-21 season by sweeping the team that knocked it out of the playoffs last season.
The Lady Green Wave opened its season Dec. 1 with a 44-25 win at Wando, the team that eliminated Summerville from last year’s playoffs with a 49-42 upset in the second round. Summerville jumped out to a 26-17 halftime lead in Mount Pleasant and outscored the Lady Warriors 6-3 in the third quarter and 12-5 in the fourth.
Junior Jasmine Grant and senior Kylie Sims led all scorers with 12 points each. Sims was 4 of 7 from behind the three-point arc. Lexi Shepard added 9 points for Summerville. Grant pulled down 9 rebounds for Summerville while Shepard had 5 and Larrysha Smiley had 4.
Senior Miriam Berle led Wando with 8 points and Ava Curry added 6 points for the Warriors. Berle and Taitum Maxwell both had 5 rebounds for Wando.
The Wave jumped out to another fast start Dec. 4, outscoring Wando 18-4 in the first quarter in The Firehouse and rolling to a 56-41 victory. Sims led the Summerville scorers with 13 points. Shepard added 12 points for Summerville while Carya Manick added 9 and Nique Polite added 8. Grant finished with 10 rebounds while Polite finished with 8.
Dylan Silber led all scorers with 14 points. Berle added 7 points for Wando.
This week, Summerville has a series with Cane Bay. The Wave hosted the Lady Cobras Dec. 8 and will travel to Cane Bay Dec. 11.