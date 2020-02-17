Lady Green Wave sweeps region

The Summerville Girls Basketball team survived three straight road games to complete a clean sweep of its Region 8-AAAAA opponents.
The Lady Green Wave defeated Stall Feb. 4, West Ashley Feb. 7 and Fort Dorchester Feb. 14 to close out its regular season schedule. Summerville improved to 20-6 with an 8-0 mark in the region to capture the region championship outright.
As the region’s top seed, Summerville was schedule to open the playoffs by hosting White Knoll at 7 p.m. Feb. 18. The winner of that game will play either Wando or Socastee at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in the second round.
Summerville won its 10th straight game Feb. 14, handing Fort Dorchester a 46-37 loss in North Charleston. The Lady Green Wave jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the opening quarter and took a 32-23 lead into the fourth.
Kylie Sims scored a team-high 16 points for Summerville. Lexi Shepard added 7 points for Summerville while Carya Manick added 6 and both Jasmine Grant and Teliya Johnson added 5.
Fort Dorchester’s Au’jea Bowman finishes with a game-high 17 points. Seniors Reanna Young and Taylor Bates both added 5 points for the Lady Patriots.
On Feb. 11, Summerville earned a 52-15 victory at West Ashley. Summerville took a 26-8 lead into the half and then held the Lady Wildcats to only 7 points in the second half.
Sims led the way with 11 points. Manick, Grant, Rachel Davis and Larrysha Smiley all added 5 points for Summerville while Johnson and Cynthia Lawerence both added 4. Shepard, Ya’Niah Smith, Rebeccah Harley, Abigaile Piper and Kendal Elmore also scored for Summerville.