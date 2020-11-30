Lady Green Wave out to defend region title

The Lady Green Wave Basketball team is out to accomplish everything it did last season and then some.
Summerville returns all its starters from a team that swept its Region 8-AAAAA opponents last season. The Wave fell 49-42 to Wando during a very competitive second-round playoff game and finished with a 21-7 record, its best since Calvin Davis took over as head coach of the program.
“I feel good about this group,” Davis said. “As long as we execute the way I know we can, practice hard and play hard every game we should do well. We are quick, fast and long so when we play tough defense it is hard to beat us.”
Seniors Carya Manick, Lexi Shepard and Kylie Sims return this season after garnering all-region honors last season. Seniors Rachel Davis, Rebecca Harley, Kendahl Elmore and Cynthia Lawerence and juniors Nique Polite, Jasmine Grant and Larrysha Smiley are also returning varsity lettermen. New additions to the varsity team are Ya’Niah Smith, Antonia Brewer, Brianna Moore and Dee Bannister.
“Right now we have players averaging 9 to 11 points per game,” Davis said. “If we continue to spread the scoring around like that it should be enough for us to beat 90 percent of the teams we play.”
Summerville should once again be strong on the boards. Grant led the team in rebounds last season, averaging 7.3 per game. Polite and Smiley both averaged more than 5 per game. Manick averaged 3.3 assists and 2.9 steals per game while Shepard averaged 2.5 assists and 2.8 steals.
Davis isn’t taking anything for granted and stressing the importance of his team focusing on the task at hand.
“I expect our region to be very competitive,” he said. “A lot of teams have returning players and some of them are going to be stronger than they were last year.”
Summerville will only play 18 games during its 2020-21 regular season, which is about eight less than normal. The Wave faces a pair of good tests right off the bat as it opens its season Dec. 1 at Wando and then hosts the Lady Warriors for a rematch Dec. 4.