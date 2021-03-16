Lady Green Wave is riding a winning streak

from A10
Cheryl Baggett is excited about getting her squad onto the field so it can compete.
Baggett took control of the Summerville Girls Soccer program last school year. However, before she really got to know what her players were capable of the season was cut short due to COVID-19. The pandemic still presents obstacles this spring, but the 2021 season is underway and officials are optimistic soccer teams will get to finish their schedules.
Summerville returned 12 varsity lettermen this season and nine of them have been with the team since 2019. The Lady Green Wave faced Porter-Gaud and Bishop England in the preseason and won its first three games of the regular season.
“I feel good about this group,” Baggett said. “When we play right we have the total package, but of course we still have some things to work on. We only have one senior defender and the rest of our defense is young. If we can get our defenders to connect with the midfield and get the ball to the strikers then we should do well.”
Early this season, returning junior Sandra Brennan has been the team’s top scoring threat. Senior Alivia Murphy and junior Meredith Reed anchor the Summerville midfield. Reed is also an experienced defender so she will likely split time between two positions. Sophomore Carleigh Shady and senior goal keeper Taylor Neville are also expected to be key for the defense.
Seniors Sophie Sompayrac and Mattie Monnet will also provide leadership this season. Other returning lettermen are Erin Reed, Julianna Griffin, Eliza Blackwell, Alex Abbott and Paige Redick. New members to the team are goalkeeper Cayenne Dabels, Hannah Smith, Logan Kelley, Delaun Pettigrew, Kylie Brennan, Molly Brennan, Danielle Abbott, Delaun Pettigrew and McCoy Collier.
Summerville opened the season with an 11-2 victory over Ashley Hall. Sandra Brennan scored five goals. Abbot and Erin Reed scored two each and Smith and Meredith Reed also scored for Summerville.
The team then swept a series with Berkeley.
Summerville defeated Berkeley 2-0 on the road March 9. Sandra Brennan and Erin Reed had the Summerville goals.
The Lady Green Wave topped Berkeley 2-1 in Summerville March 11. Meredith Reed had one of the goals and Redick had the other.
“We had two strong games against Berkeley and they are an aggressive team with a great goalkeeper,” Baggett said. “I think we did well and our chemistry is starting to get there. We have talent and a lot of skill. We just need to put all the pieces together. The way to win the season is to stay healthy so we are just trying to shift people when needed and do the best we can.”
Summerville plays at Stratford March 18. It then has a two-game series with Region 8-AAAAA foe Stall, hosting the Lady Warriors at 7 p.m. March 23 and traveling to Stall March 25.