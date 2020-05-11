Johnson commits to Clemson Tigers

The leaping ability of an Ashley Ridge Swamp Fox has caught the eyes of the Clemson Tigers.
Ashley Ridge senior Jessica Johnson, on April 28, signed a national letter of intent to compete for the Clemson University Track and Field program. The signing marks the end of a brief, yet impressive, journey with the Swamp Foxes as well as the beginning of a promising new journey.
Johnson lacked track and field experience when she arrived at Ashley Ridge, but picked up the nuances of the high jump event quickly once she decided to give it a try.
“We are so proud of Jessica,” Ashley Ridge coach Jeff Plane said. “She came to us just a couple of years ago, but worked hard with coach (Joe) Hauff and got better every single day. Her focus and determination to succeed helped her earn a region championship and place at the state meet in her first full year of competition. I can’t wait to see her progression at the next level.”
Her athleticism and drive were first noticed in the weight room.
“Having Jessica in weightlifting class I had the opportunity to develop a rapport with her and see how much talent she has,” Hauff said. “I was able to convince her to give track an opportunity and her skill propelled her to one of the top high jumpers in the state in just one season. The hard work she put in brought her to the state finals. I have been blessed with the opportunity to coach such a wonderful student athlete. We are very proud of her and the way she represents herself, ARHS and our community.”
Johnson claimed the 2019 Region 8-AAAAA Girls Track High Jump Championship last spring with a 5 feet, 6 inch jump.
She went on to represent the Swamp Foxes during the 2019 5A State Track and Field Championships, where she placed fourth in the high jump. Her 5-02 mark was only two inches off the state-championship mark and tied her for third place. Johnson fell to fourth place based on tie-breaker criteria.
Johnson was on pace to have another strong season this spring before competition ended early due to mandatory school closures in the state. During the 2020 Adidas Lowcountry Invitational at Woodland High School, she won the high jump with a 5-00 mark. During the 2020 Raising Cane’s Azalea Invitational Johnson tied for first place with a 5-02 mark, but fell to second place based on tie-breaker criteria.