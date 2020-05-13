James signs with Quakers

Summerville senior Jaden James will join the Guilford College Football program next school year.
During a virtual (Zoom) celebration from his home May 8, James signed a national letter of intent committing him to play for Guilford, a four-year college located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Quakers are part of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
“The coaches there showed a lot of interest in me,” James said. “I feel like they really want me there and when I went on my visit and saw the campus I realized it would be a good place for me. I like the size of the school and that area.”
James moved to Summerville from Sumter and became a starter for the Green Wave Football program his junior year. He was used primarily as an outside linebacker until his senior season when his role became providing protection deeper in the secondary. Guilford coaches have indicated they plan to use him primarily as a cornerback.
“Summerville uses a college-style defense so I feel that has prepared me for college football,” James said. “I’ll have to get used to the pace at that level but I feel I can do it. It will probably be like making the transition from JV ball to varsity.”
James also played some high school basketball, seeing action as a guard. However, he decided to focus on football his senior year. The decision paid off as he received the Green Wave’s award for top defensive back this season.
He plans to major in Business Management.