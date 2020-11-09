Jacky competes at state tennis tournament

Caroline Jacky represented Ashley Ridge during the 2020 Class AAAAA-AAAA Girls Tennis Individual Championships Nov. 2-3.
Only 32 players from the two classifications qualified for this year’s state tournament. Jacky, a homeschool student who competes for the Swamp Foxes, went 2-2 at the event.
Jacky defeated Spartanburg’s Katherine Bauer in the first match. After dropping the first set 3-6, Jacky won the second 6-2, and battled from being down 5-9 in a third-set tie break to win 11-9.
Jacky lost her second match 3-0 to Wade Hampton’s Alexis Broderick, but bounced back with an 8-5 win over Bluffton’s Phelan O’Keefe during the first round of consolation matches. Jacky then was eliminated from the tournament with an 8-3 loss to Olivia Bull of Carolina Forest. Bull went on to win three more matches to win the consolation bracket.
Piper Chamey of Lucy Beckham defeated Hilton Head’s Emily Ruckno in the championship match.