Ian Rafferty to take over Green Wave Football program

Summerville High School officials have named a long-time Fort Dorchester High coach as the new head coach for the Green Wave Football program.
Summerville Athletic Director Brion Rutherford, on March 8, announced Ian Rafferty will be the next head football coach of the storied Green Wave Football program.
“Coach Rafferty brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to our program,” Rutherford said in a press release. “He starred as a player at Summerville High School, NC State University, and for both the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets. Coach Rafferty brings a unique blend of career professional experience coupled with an understanding of the Summerville community, making him the ideal choice to lead our Football program.”
Rafferty replaces Joe Call, who stepped down from the position last month. Call, the grandson of legendary coach John McKissick, served as an assist coach for years before taking over as Summerville’s head football coach in 2015.
Rafferty has served as Fort Dorchester’s offensive coordinator for more than a decade. He helped Head Coach Steve LaPrad turn that program into one of the most renown in the state. In 2015 Rafferty helped the team to a perfect 15-0 record and the Class AAAA State Championship, the only one in program history. Last year, Fort Dorchester finished as the Region 8-AAAAA Champion and with an 11-1 overall record with the only loss being to eventual state champion Dutch Fork in the third round of the playoffs.
“Ian stands poised to continue to build upon the legacy of Coach McKissick and Coach Call, leading our football program into statewide prominence once again,” Rutherford said. “Summerville High School and the Summerville community value high expectations and high achievement for all students in every aspect of their educational experience. With these values in mind, we set out on an aggressive search for the next head football coach for our school, someone who would continue the Summerville High School Football legacy of excellence.”
Officials said that search included two rounds of interviews and many conversations with student-athletes, current Green Wave assistant coaches, SHS teachers, the school leadership team, and members of the Summerville community.