Hinds tops boys’ track all-region list

The Green Wave landed 10 athletes and a coach on this year’s Region 8-AAAAA Boys Track and Field All-Region Team.
Summerville senior Daren Hinds was named the 2021 Region Boys Track and Field Player of the Year. Hinds, who has signed with the Winthrop University Track and Cross Country programs, claimed two individual region titles this spring.
During the 2021 Region 8-AAAAA Championships, he won the 1600 Meter Run with a 4:38.46 time and 3200 with a 9:51.08 time. At the state qualifier, he placed second in the 1600 with a 4:26.92 time and seventh in the 3200. During the 2021 5A Track and Field State Championships, Hinds placed third in the 1600-meter Run and eighth in the 3200.
He is now a five-time state qualifier who received all-state honors twice.
After leading the Green Wave Boys to the 2021 team region championship, Summerville’s Kevin Bellush was named the Region Coach of the Year. Others representing Summerville on the all-region team are Leroy Simmons, Zachary Counts, Elijah Patrick, Carlos Frank, Devon Smith, Christian Garcia, Isaac Cinnamon, Andrew Simpson and Roman Page.
Ashley Ridge had four athletes named to the all-region team, Ethan Hearn, Josh Baroody, Donovan Hiott and Aiden Peterson. Alec Chavis, Tre’Shaun Middleton and Canii Tucker represent Fort Dorchester on the team. West Ashley’s Javion Seger, Mark Legare, Jahleel Porter and Antwaine Chisolm and Stall’s Josue Salazar also received all-region honors.