Hinds, Monnet sign with college programs

Summerville High School had a Signing and Commitment Day celebration Feb. 3 for two of its senior athletes preparing to compete at the collegiate level.
The school’s athletic department honored cross country/track athlete Daren Hinds and soccer athlete Mattie Monnet by welcoming them and their families to the school auditorium where the athletes signed a national letter of intent officially committing them to the college program of their choice. The day is the first of the new calendar year on which high school seniors are allowed to sign with a college.
Hinds signed to run for the Winthrop University Track and Cross Country programs.
“It’s good that it is finally official,” Hinds said. “It’s kind of weird; it feels like I’m an adult now. It’s very exciting because it marks the move to the next chapter of my life.”
Over the past several years, Hinds established himself as one of the Lowcountry’s top high school distance runners. He is a two-time co-captain for the Green Wave Cross Country Team who was named all-region four times. He helped his team to three region championships and won the individual region championship twice. He is a four-time state qualifier who received all-state honors twice.
During the 2019 track season, Hinds was a member of the Green Wave 4x800 Relay team that won a state title during the state championships.
With that resume, he had options when it came to where he wanted to compete.
“I like the education aspect of Winthrop and when I talked to their coach he was very informative and knows what he is doing,” Hinds said. “Talking to him helped me make the decision.”
Senior Mattie Monnet signed with the Spartanburg Methodist College Women’s Soccer program.
“Really I don’t know exactly what I want to do so I figure a smaller college will be good for me,” Monnet said. “I talked to their coach and was able to get everything squared away for me to play soccer and two of my best friends already play for them so that was a big aspect.”
Last February, Green Wave athletes Kayla Tucker and Liz Vega signed with Spartanburg Methodist so Monnet will be reunited with them when she joins the team this fall.
“I really think that will help them build the team,” Monnet said. “I also know some of the other players who are already there, just not as well, so I’m excited.”