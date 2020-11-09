Hinds and Studley have strong performances at state meet

Three teams from the Summerville area advanced runners to the 2020 Class AAAAA Cross Country Championships.
Summerville’s Daren Hinds placed fourth at the 5A state meet Nov. 6 at the Sandhills Research Center to earn All-State Honors with an outstanding time of 15:48. Fort Dorchester’s Tess Studley was the first local runner to cross the finish line in the girls’ race, finishing in 19:38 to place 17th.
The Green Wave Girls qualified as a team and placed ninth at the state meet. Sophomore Milaya Buchanan led the team with a 20:03 time to place 27th individually. Next in was Freshman Brianna Dooney with a 20:23 time. The seventh-grade contingent of Taylor Blackwelder (20:33), Izzy Bradley (21:00) and Lacie Cinnamon (22:00) finished out the scoring for the team and Sophie Sompayrac and Erin Reed also represented the Lady Green Wave varsity during the event. Both Blackwelder and Cinnamon recorded new personal-best times.
Ashley Ridge’s Sadie Williams (19:59) placed 25th and Rowen Hearn (20:58) also represented the Lady Swamp Foxes during the event.
Qualifier
The 5A State Qualifier was hosted at the same course a week before.
The Summerville Girls had a strong race, finishing fifth to qualify for the state meet as a team. Studley also had a great race, finishing fourth individually.
At the boys’ qualifier, Hinds finished fourth while the Green Wave team placed 10th to fall short of advancing.