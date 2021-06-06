Hillcrest edges past Summerville in state baseball finals

The sting may not have been so bad if Summerville hadn’t been so close to a championship it could practically taste it.
The Green Wave had to settle for state runner-up honors after Hillcrest defeated Summerville in two close games to capture the Class AAAAA baseball state championship.
The Rams defeated the Wave 5-3 on June 1 in the first game of the state-title series and 8-7 in the second on June 4.
“There were some small things that went their way and those things added up,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “All year we’ve been able to get out of jams and we did in this series as well, but this time some of those things cost us. Even in those last two innings we were thinking we are going to come back and we really like our chances in a third game. We did battle. We put guys on base and out-hit them in the second game.”
Summerville had 10 hits in the second game while Hillcrest, on its home field, only had six. However, the Green Wave didn’t make a couple of routine defensive plays and had some close calls go against them. Summerville loaded the bases in the sixth and seventh innings, but couldn’t push the tying run across.
The threat in the top of the sixth ended when a Green Wave runner trying to steal home was tagged out at the plate. In the seventh, Summerville’s turn at bat ended with a line-drive out off the bat of all-state catcher Cole Messina.
“I mean we had the bases loaded with our best guy up there; that’s what you want,” Charpia said.
Messina finished 3 for 5 at the plate. First baseman Aidan Hunter was 2 for 3. Second baseman Carson Messina had 3 RBIs and both right fielder PJ Morlando and third baseman Maddox Webb had 2 RBIs.
Summerville used three pitchers in the early innings before bringing in senior Owen Wellman for the final three.
“Owen Wellman had been really good for us in relief the last part of the year so we didn’t want him to throw a complete game,” Charpia said. “We like him in that relief role and he pitched really good Friday. Hillcrest just scored too many runs early. I do have to tip my hat to Hillcrest. They have two good arms and they got timely hits. We have won those types of game all year, but we couldn’t do it Friday.”
During the first game in Summerville, the Rams scored all five of their runs in the top of the first inning. Summerville pushed three runs across the plate in the bottom of the third, but couldn’t cut into the lead further.
Webb led the way at the plate, going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Cole Messina and Morlando had the Wave’s other hits.
Hunter fanned seven batters while only walking two, but took the pitching loss for Summerville after surrendering seven hits.
Summerville finishes the season with a 24-9 record. The team will lose seniors Jessen Heber, Lane Tobin, Brandon Powell, Colin Grooms, Jennings Fowler, Drew Thomas, Drew Lloyd, Cole Messina, Wellman and Hunter.
“This is just heartbreaking for our seniors,” Charpia said. “We fought and clawed our way into the finals, beating teams like Wando and Berkeley, and we feel like Hillcrest is a beatable team so I hate it for the seniors. They reached nearly all their goals, winning the IP Classic, the HIT, their region and Lower State. I’m proud of them and everything they have done for us, but I’m also looking forward to next year.”
Summerville will have to replace its top pitcher as well as its starting catcher, shortstop, first baseman, center fielder and left fielder. However, the Wave should return their starting second baseman, third baseman and right fielder as well as 11 other varsity lettermen who were contributors this season.
“Freshmen PJ Morlando and Carson Messina hit home runs for us Friday,” Charpia said. “We have a lot of our best bats back as well as some arms. We will have a lot of options on the mound. We also will have some good guys coming up from our JV so our future looks bright.”
Tripp White, Carson Messina, Noah Chapman, Trae Bunch, Ty Hedges and Webb are all players who saw action on the hill this season and are expected to factor into next year’s pitching squad. Other varsity lettermen expected to return are Tristan Tillman, Mason Hutto, Campbell McCurry, Andrew Gobin, Christian Hall, Gage Lewis and Xavier Mitchell-Brown.