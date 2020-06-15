High schools resume team training

As the early arrivals waited in line to get their temperatures checked and turn in waiver forms, a bit of a ruckus could be heard coming from the parking lot.
Dorchester School District Two allowed its high school athletic teams to resume group conditioning and training June 15 for the first time since schools were closed in mid-March in an effort to help contain the spread of the Corona Virus. Upon arriving at Fort Dorchester that morning some athletes leaped out of their vehicles and shouted to teammates, who perhaps they hadn’t seen in weeks, making exclamations such as “We’re Back!” and “Let’s Go Baby!”
It was an exciting day for athletes and coaches alike at all three of the district’s high schools.
“Our kids are anxious and ready to get going,” Fort Dorchester Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Steve LaPrad said. “They miss it. Our kids love playing football and the coaches love being here too.”
However, summer workout programs this year are different from those of the past. In fact, athletes in the district are required to have their parent sign an Assumption of Risk and Waiver of Liability Related to COVID-19/Coronavirus form in order to participate in workouts at their school.
The South Carolina High School League has issued a set of safety guidelines all schools must follow and procedures for how to gradually increase the types of training allowed so that activities considered more risky because of the Corona Virus won’t begin until everyone is accustomed to the extra attention that now needs to go into things such as sanitizing equipment and daily health screenings.
Everyone who will participate in a workout has their temperature checked upon arrival. Anyone running a fever will not be allowed to participate that day.
Coaches are required to wear masks the entire time they are coaching. Athletes don’t have to wear a mask while exercising, but are encouraged to wear one when they aren’t.
Gone are the giant containers with wheels full of water to be dispensed out of multiple hoses. Instead now each athlete receives their own water bottle and coaches are being asked to make sure athletes aren’t reckless when it comes to handling those water bottles or sharing them.
Instead of working out as a team, now athletes are split up into smaller groups for summer workouts.
“We are very prepared,” LaPrad said. “We met two or three times as a staff and met with the administration. We are trying to go by all the guidelines and keep the kids safe and our coaches safe. I think we are doing a good job. We split them up and have them workout in different areas so we can use social distancing. Things went really good for our first group at 8 o’clock.”
Schools are also limiting the number of athletes allowed to come to the school to participate, at least for the time being.
The Patriots Football team had 250 players participating in its strength and conditioning program prior to the pandemic. As training reopens, only 90 players are allowed per day.
“We are really just starting out and will just have to phase them in as we go,” LaPrad said. “We may start another group at night, but first I want to see how this goes and make sure we are doing it right. Our hands are tied right now as far as what we can do so we will do what we can and see how it goes but I feel we are doing a good job when it comes to safety.”
If things go well, after 14 straight days teams will be able to move into a second phase of training.