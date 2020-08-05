High school football season pushed back two more weeks

The plan for restarting high school athletics has once again been tweaked.
The Executive Committee of the South Carolina High School League, on Aug. 5, approved the most recent draft of the Best Practices for Return to Play proposal by the league’s Activities Committee. The revised plan, which was approved by an 18-0 vote, lays out when high school sports teams that compete in the public-schools league will be allowed to open practice and have their first contests of the school year.
The revised plan calls for the high school football season to be pushed back two additional weeks. It is the second time this summer the league has pushed back the season as well as football practice. Even before the change, some concern had been expressed regarding the manner the league is handling schedules for fall sports teams.
League Commissioner Jerome Singleton is stressing that because of the uncertainties involved with COVID-19, everyone needs to be patient.
“The (goal) from the very beginning was to make it as flexible as possible so we could continue to react to circumstances or conditions that were being caused by the Covid virus,” Singleton said. “This is still very fluid. If you start talking about the what ifs then you can come up with five or six pages of what ifs. We want to address what is in front of us now and then if we are forced to change something then we will do that.”
In July, officials decided to push back the date football teams could have their first game to Sept. 11. The new plan pushes that back to Sept. 25.
Football practice was set to open Aug. 17, but will now open Sept. 8. Varsity teams are allowed to have two scrimmages beginning Sept. 12. The playoffs are now scheduled to begin Nov. 13 with the state finals scheduled for Dec. 4-5.
The plan also affects teams in other sports.
Swim, girls’ golf and girls’ tennis teams are now scheduled to open practice Aug. 17 and open their season Aug. 31. Cross country and volleyball teams are now scheduled to open practice Aug. 24 and open their season Sept. 7. Competitive Cheer teams are now scheduled to open practice Sept. 8 and open their season Oct. 13.
Officials have made it clear further changes may be needed if the spread of COVID-19 in local communities increases. Singleton points out the league continues to consider the most current information from sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and S.C. Department of Education. It is also keeping a close eye on trends in other states, especially those scheduled to open schools before South Carolina.
“North Carolina is on one side of us and Georgia on the other,” Singleton said. “Not that they will dictate what happens in South Carolina, but we would be foolish to not think that what occurs there couldn’t possibly occur where we are. … We want to have the latest information at the time we make our decisions. That gives us a better opportunity to make a good decision.”
Once play resumes, local school officials will have the ability to make any Covid-19 adjustments needed. For instance, if a team in any sport had an outbreak of the virus among its players that school’s officials would be expected to determine how best to minimize the spread of the virus. Also, if teams are unable to complete games due to reasons associated with Covid-19 then region officials would decide how to best determine region seeding for the playoffs.
The matter of how to handle fans for high school sporting events is also surrounded by uncertainty. Under the Governor’s request, the state Department of Commerce has issued a temporary order limiting the number of spectators allowed at many venues including athletic facilities. Attendance at such facilities currently may not exceed 50 percent of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal or 250 persons, whichever is less.
Also on Wednesday, the Executive Committee unanimously approved to form a task force for the purpose of making recommendations on how all league schools can best accommodate large crowds. This would eliminate the need for each school to make its own proposal to the Department of Commerce. Singleton said that plan will include a proposal asking the Department of Commerce to relax its restrictions on the number of spectators allowed at an event.