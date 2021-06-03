High school baseball Home Run Derby set for Gahagan Park

There will be no strikeouts or walks, only some of the area’s top power hitters swinging for the fences.
The Town of Summerville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its second annual Home Run Derby for local high school seniors on June 11 at Gahagan Park located at 515 West Boundary Street. The derby, which starts at 6 p.m., will feature Duke baseball commit Tyler Christmas, Coker baseball commit Aidan Bisbano and 14 other standouts from Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, Pinewood and Summerville high schools, all battling it out to see who can hit the most home runs.
The event, which is free to the public, was founded in 2020 for students whose baseball seasons were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tim Orvin (assistant manager for parks and recreation) and Don Stanford (athletic coordinator) wanted to find a way to bring the community together and allow high school seniors to have one last chance to represent their schools.
The inaugural event featured a dozen athletes. After multiple rounds of towering home runs, the field was narrowed to two Summerville High School sluggers. In the finals, Brody Hopkins edged out Logan Palma to win take the title.