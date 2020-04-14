Hassell commits to Wagner College

An Ashley Ridge athlete is headed to Staten Island, New York to swim collegiately.
Ashley Ridge senior Abbie Hassell, earlier this month, announced she had signed with the Wagner College Swim Team. In Hassell, the Lady Seahawks are getting a swimmer who helped the Ashley Ridge Girls to a region championship this year as well as a Top 10 performance at the South Carolina Class AAAAA Championship Swim Meet. Along the way, she claimed multiple individual region titles, a pair of Top 3 finishes at the state meet and All-region, All-Lowcountry and All-state honors.
“Abbie is an incredible athlete,” Ashley Ridge coach Victoria Merritt said. “She has grit and determination which makes her successful in and out of the pool. She set her goal this past season to be a top three athlete at the SCHSL 5A state meet and worked hard all season to achieve that goal.”
At state meet Oct. 14, Hassell placed second in the Girls 50-yard Freestyle with a 23.84 time and third in the 100 Free with a 52.54 time. She also helped two Ashley Ridge relay teams to Top 10 finishes.
The Lady Swamp Foxes 200 Free Relay Team (Hassell, Hannah Grover, Kennedy Elwood and Virginia Kackley) placed third with a 1:42.14 time. The Lady Swamp Foxes 400 Free Relay Team (Hassell, Grover, Olivia Ackerman and Laine Webb) placed seventh with a 3:44.71 time.
Wando won girls’ meet, but Ashley Ridge had the second best finish among teams from the Lowcountry, scoring 143.50 points to place 10th overall out of 32 teams from across the state.
With Hassell’s help, the Ashley Ridge Girls were undefeated in dual meets last season. In the fall, the team claimed its second consecutive region championship. Hassell claimed individual region titles in the 50 Free and 100 Free and helped both the 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay teams to a region title.
The Wagner College swimming and diving team concluded the 2020 Northeast Conference Championships this school year with a third-place finish. Two members of the Lady Seahawks’ school record holding 200 Free Relay team are seniors so that is likely among the events Hassell will be considered for next season.