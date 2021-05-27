Green Wave wins Lower State Baseball title

The Green Wave Baseball Team has advanced to the state finals for the first time since 2016.
Summerville defeated Berkeley 8-5 May 26 to clinch the Class AAAAA Lower State Championship and advance to the 5A State Championship Series and take on Upper State Champion Hillcrest June 1-5.
“Since the beginning of the year we have thought that if we can get some of these younger players to believe and focus that we could be a really good team,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “They are coming through for us and we have a good group of leaders in our seniors. In the playoffs you have to find a way to win so I’m proud of our guys for doing that.”
Summerville improved to 24-7 with the victory while Berkeley’s season ended at 23-5.
The Stags took a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning. Then Summerville scored three runs in the top of the fifth, taking a 6-5 lead off a two-run double by Carson Messina.
Summerville added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh when Christian Hall scored on a wild pitch and Messina scored on a double by PJ Morlando.
Maddox Webb was 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Messina was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Cole Messina, Mason Hutto and Trae Bunch also drove in a run for Summerville.
The Green Wave used three pitchers with each throwing approximately two innings. Noah Chapman got the start on the hill and struck out five batters while surrendering four runs on only two hits. Ty Hedges relieved him and surrendered only one unearned run and no hits. Owen Wellman closed the game out and surrendered no hits or runs.
Two days earlier, Summerville claimed a 7-6 victory over the Stags at Green Wave Park to put the pressure on Berkeley.
In the bottom of the second, Summerville strung together a single by Lane Tobin and doubles by Carson Messina and Hutto to push a pair of runs across for a 2-1 lead.
The Green Wave added two runs the next inning. Cole Messina hit a home run over the center field fence for the first and after reaching with a double PJ Morlando scored on a sacrifice fly from Tobin for a 4-1 Summerville lead.
Green Wave starter Aidan Hunter didn’t allow a hit the first three innings, but the Stags got a couple off him in the fourth that along with a pair of walks helped Berkeley cut the lead to 4-3.
Summerville added three runs in the fifth off hits from Wellman, Webb and Gage Lewis and a couple of wild pitches paired with two fielder’s choice plays for a 7-3 Summerville lead.
After striking out four and surrendering only three hits in five innings, Hunter was relieved. Summerville used three pitchers to close the game out. While Carson Messina, Ty Hedges and Chapman only surrendered one hit over the final two innings, Berkeley did push three runs across in the sixth. Then Chapman fanned three straight batters in the seventh to secure the win.
Morlando and Webb were both 2 for 4 at the plate with a run scored. Carson Messina was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
The 5A State Championship Series was scheduled to begin June 1 with a game at Summerville and move to Hillcrest June 3 for Game 2. If a third game is needed, it will be played at a neutral site June 5.