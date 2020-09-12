Green Wave Volleyball team crushes Warriors

The Summerville Volleyball team opened its season Sept. 10 with a 3-0 victory at Region 8-AAAAA opponent Stall.
Because practice was pushed back due to concerns of the spread of the Coronavirus, Summerville wasn’t able to complete tryouts until Aug. 27 and didn’t have as many practices as it normally does before its season opener.
“The turnaround was quick,” Summerville coach Karri Killen said. “We only had one scrimmage this preseason and then jumped right into things.”
The lack of preseason activities didn’t stop Summerville from notching its first victory of 2020. The Warriors had a decent start, but the Green Wave made short work of Stall in the final two games, winning 25-10 and 25-11.
Summerville returned eight varsity lettermen from last season and has added five players to the roster who are in their first varsity season. Nine members of the team are either a junior or sophomore and the team only has one senior.
“We have some young players but our team chemistry has been really good,” Killen said. “We have a good mixture and every single player on our roster has the potential to contribute. They are just a joy to be around and to coach because they love coming out here and playing and being around each other. With everything that is happening right now I think this is their outlet and it’s enjoyable for me to show up and coach such respectable young ladies with a strong work ethic.”
The sole senior on the squad is Savannah Diggett, who returns as the team’s setter. Other returning lettermen are all-region outside hitter Victoria Diggett, Savanah Koester, Alyssa Kornasiewicz, McKenzie Overton, Sarah Wimpee, Trinity Woodbury and Rebecca Yohe.
“Savannah Diggett does a great job and is showing good leadership,” Killen said. “Sarah Wimpee will play in the middle and on the right side and has a great serve. Victoria Diggett is a sophomore who has played varsity for us since she was in eighth grade. Rebecca Yohe has really stepped up. She played right side for us last year but now we moved her to the left side and she is putting the ball away.”
New members of the team are Dakota Taylor, Reese Page, Ella Trimnal, Drew Page and Lily Parker.
“The thing about this group is any of them could come in at any time and fill in a position,” Killen said. “Not only do we have some height, but those players can play all around. We also have some littles who play good defense.”
Summerville is scheduled to host defending Region 8-AAAAA Champion Ashley Ridge at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The Green Wave will then travel for matches at Fort Dorchester Sept. 22 and Stratford Sept. 24 before returning home to host Stall Sept. 29.