Green Wave Volleyball ramping up for playoffs

The Summerville Volleyball team defeated Cane Bay 3-0 Oct. 15 in The Firehouse.
With the win, the Green Wave improved to 8-3 on the season with a 6-2 mark against Region 8-AAAAA opponents. The team’s only losses are to Ashley Ridge, which swept the Wave, and Wando.
“This team has the potential to compete and be successful in any match up,” Summerville coach Karri Killen said. “When their confidence matches their abilities, positive things will happen.”
Summerville secured a second-place finish in its region last week to earn one of the region’s two playoff berths. The Green Wave will travel to the Region 5-AAAAA Champion for the first round. Ashley Ridge will host the Region 5-AAAAA Runner-up in the first round.
The teams still have a few regular-season matches remaining prior to the playoffs. Summerville hosts Berkeley Oct. 19 and travels to Goose Creek Oct. 21. Ashley Ridge hosts Goose Creek Oct. 19 and travels to Cane Bay Oct. 21. All four matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.