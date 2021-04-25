Green Wave tennis sweeps the region

The Green Wave Boys Tennis team brought home its second consecutive Region 8-AAAAA Championship April 20.
Summerville traveled to rival Fort Dorchester and earned a 6-0 win over the Patriots to clinch the region title and top seeding for the state playoffs. The Green Wave will host Dutch Fork at Doty Park May 4 for the opening round.
“Tonight we saw what happens when a group of young men decide to work hard together year after year,” Summerville coach Jesse Gladis said. “This core group of guys have been on varsity since I started coaching the Green Wave four years ago. Rahi Gajjar, Sam Dimuzio, Edward Naval, William Wimberly, Sebastian Key, and Spicer Pagan have worked for this repeat title, hitting thousands and thousands of balls in the off season. They have been amazing role models for the young players coming up through the ranks. They are selfless teammates dedicated to putting the team ahead of the individual.”
Two days later, Summerville closed its region schedule out with another 6-0 win over Fort Dorchester. With the victory, the Green Wave improved to 15-2, with a perfect 6-0 mark in region play. The Patriots dropped to 3-5 and 2-4.
“What a night of celebrations,” Gladis said. “To kick the day off, we celebrated our seniors, Jackson Campeau and Nick Chambers. These two, in just a few short months, have transformed themselves from big-time Summerville Football names into Green Wave Tennis players. They played incredible, hitting great angles and having quick hands at the net. I saw some of the best forehands I've seen from Chambers tonight and Jackson hit one of my favorite jumping overheads I've seen all season. More than that, they brought out an incredible crowd of people to cheer us on.”
It was also a big night for Gajjar as the junior notched his 60th career win.
“Again, Rahi played incredible tennis,” Gladis said. “Silas Barlett really pushed hard tonight, hitting great serves and returns, but Rahi had an answer for everything.”
With his win at No. 1 Singles, Dimuzio completed a sweep of his region opponents this season to earn the Region Player of the Year honor.
“This is a huge honor and I cannot remember the last player from Summerville to hold it,” Gladis said. “Sam played really solid tonight. He made smart decisions and stayed cool the whole match.”
April 22 Boys Tennis Results
Summerville Green Wave 6, Fort Dorchester Patriots 0
Singles:
1. Sam Dimuzio def. Nick Christov 6-0, 6-0
2. William Wimberly def. Kevaugh Williams 6-4, 6-0
3. Edward Naval def. Daniel Clayborn 6-0, 6-2
4. Rahi Gajjar def. Silas Barlett 6-1, 6-0
5. Sebastian Key def. Yasin Ozturk 6-1, 6-2
Doubles:
1. DNP
2. Nick Chambers / Jackson Campeau def. Lance Johnson / Gavin West 6-4, (ret.)