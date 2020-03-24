Green Wave team shows promise

The Green Wave Boys Tennis team returned several varsity lettermen this season, but many of them are settling into a new role.
Summerville graduated some key players from a team that, after sweeping its region last season, was eliminated from the playoffs with a loss in the second round. With an adjusted lineup, this year the team is out to a 2-1 start.
“The boys are really showing great promise for being such a young team,” Summerville coach Jesse Gladis said. “They have matured quite a bit and have their eyes set on doing better than we did last year.”
Sam Dimuzio is holding down the team’s No. 1 singles spot while Rahj Gajjar is in the No. 2 spot. Also playing singles for Summerville are fellow returners Vineel Prathipati, William Wimberly and Edward Naval.
Spicer Pagan is teaming up with Sebastian Key to play No. 2 doubles.
Summerville only managed to get in two regular-season matches before sports were put on hold. The Green Wave earned a 5-4 win over Pinewood Prep March 11 and fell 6-0 to Beaufort the next day.
“The Green Wave and the Panthers brought themselves and fans for a ride,” Gladis said. “Three matches went to three sets with neither team giving up on a ball. For a match so early in the season, there was some high quality tennis being played out there. Both teams played with so much heart.”
The score to the Beaufort match did not reflect the competitiveness of the match.
“We took a tough loss,” Gladis said. “For basketball fans, you can best describe this as a match in which we worked for a bunch of lay-ups, only to miss them all. For football fans, the match may be described as going 0-for-4 in the red-zone: fumbling twice, throwing an interception, and missing a field goal.
“It just felt like a night that the Green Wave players were in control of most points, but we just didn’t execute on our finishing shots. All the boys left everything on the court, but none of them came off satisfied with the outcomes,” Gladis said.