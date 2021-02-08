Green Wave sweeps Warriors

After a long break, the Green Wave varsity basketball teams returned to action Feb. 6 and swept Stall in their Region 8-AAAAA openers.
The Green Wave Girls hadn’t played since early December because their opponents for their final three games of December cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns and then Dorchester School District Two suspended all athletic activities, also due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the Lady Green Wave held off a feisty Lady Warriors squad to begin region play on a good note.
“Considering it had been 60 days since the last time we played I think we played well,” Summerville coach Calvin Davis said. “We were very rusty in the first half. Then we got in a rhythm and played a lot better in the second half.”
Summerville trailed by four points after the first quarter, but made up ground to enter the half in a 27-27 tie. The Wave pulled ahead in the third quarter and outscored Stall 21-5 in the final quarter to claim a 65-42 victory.
Jasmine Grant led the charge and finished with a game-high 16 points. Nique Polite finished with 15 points and Lexi Shepard finished with 14. Carya Manick added 9 points for Summerville and Larrysha Smiley added 5. Stall was led by Talasha Walker with 12 points and Nay Burrnell with 10.
Summerville improved to 4-0 with the victory. Stall fell to 0-6 with a 0-2 mark in the region.
The Summerville Boys managed to get in a few more games in December but still had to knock the rust off after the district-mandated break.
“Considering a 38-day layoff and 45 days between games, I thought we played well,” Summerville coach David Long said. “Understandably we were a bit rusty and conditioning was a factor but I told the guys all that mattered was we met our goal of getting to 1-0 in the region. Matty Foor played outstanding coming back from leg injuries and was the difference maker.”
Foor scored 25 points to lead the Green Wave to an 89-80 victory. Summerville led 36-27 at the half and 62-52 at the end of the third quarter.
Yannick Smith and Hayden Albo both added 13 points for Summerville while both Colby Bowermaster and Jai Chisolm added 10. Stefone Smalls led Stall with 27 points and Kevin Stokes added 22 points for the Warriors.
“We had several players step up,” Long said. “We played all 11 guys, spreading around minutes in an effort to remain fresh with this heavy schedule ahead.”
Summerville improved to 6-1 on the season with the victory. Stall dropped to 3-4 with a 0-2 record in the region.
The Summerville teams travel to Ashley Ridge Feb. 10 for another key region game. The girls’ game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff and the boys’ game will follow. The Green Wave will then host Fort Dorchester Feb. 12.
Rather than playing each other twice like in years past, this year the teams in the region will have a tournament that will finalize playoff seeding. The boys’ tournament is scheduled for Feb. 15-17 and the girls’ tournament is scheduled for Feb. 16-17. The state basketball playoffs are scheduled to begin Feb. 22.