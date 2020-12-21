Green Wave sweeps Stags

The Green Wave Boys Basketball team overcame a pair of slow starts to sweep its series against Berkeley last week and improve to 5-1.
“I am happy with our record but the schedule will toughen up considerably with Goose Creek and Stratford along with region play against Stall, Ashley Ridge, West Ashley and Fort Dorchester,” Summerville coach David Long said. “We have to continue to get better but that is going to be tough with a four-week shutdown.”
Summerville doesn’t have any more games scheduled this month and on Dec. 18 Dorchester School District Two announced it does not plan to have athletic activities from Jan. 4-15 so it is unclear exactly when the Green Wave will return to action.
Summerville fell behind 10-0 in the first game of the series Dec. 15 in The Firehouse, but then rolled to a 61-28 victory over the Stags. Nearly two minutes into the second quarter, junior OZiais Holmes hit a free throw to finally put the Green Wave on the scoreboard. Then freshman Yannick Smith and senior Ryan Foor both provided multiple buckets to narrow the Stags’ lead to a point.
Summerville tied the game with a jumper from Foor with 2:15 remaining in the second quarter. Shortly after, Foor made a steal and drove for bucket to put Summerville up 15-13. The Wave took a 19-18 lead into the half.
Smith hit a three-point shot early in the third to keep the Wave’s momentum going. At the end of the third, Summerville led 38-24.
The Wave received three-point shots from Colby Bowermaster and Lavell Glenn early in the final period to extend its lead.
Smith led all scorers in the game with 14 points. Foor added 13 points for Summerville while Glenn and Hayden Albo both added 8. Holmes and Bowermaster both finished with 7 points.
Jayden Broughton led the Stags with 11 points and Logan Valicek added 6 points for the Stags.
Summerville fell behind 7-5 in the first quarter of the rematch in Moncks Corner Dec. 18, but quickly found its grove and outscored the Stags 18-8 in the second quarter. Summerville took a 36-25 lead in the third and held on for a 43-40 victory. Berkeley fell to 0-6 with the loss.
“I told the team after the big win Tuesday that the Friday game at Berkeley would be different,” Long said. “I don’t think we were over confident, but that we just didn’t play very well. Credit to Berkeley for playing much better at home.”
Smith again led all scorers with 17 points. Foor added 11 points for Summerville while Jai’viaun Chisolm added 5. Broughton led Berkeley with 10 points.