Green Wave, Swamp Foxes preparing for baseball playoffs

With a 9-0 victory over rival Fort Dorchester April 26, Summerville clinched a No. 1 seed for the Class AAAAA Baseball Playoffs.
By handing Fort Dorchester its fifth Region 8 loss of the season, Summerville ensured itself and Ashley Ridge a playoff berth. The Green Wave lost two games to Fort Dorchester later in the week, but finished the region’s final series with a 5-4 mark in region play and in a tie with the Swamp Foxes for first place. Since Summerville defeated Ashley Ridge in two out of three games the week before, the Green Wave receives the region’s No. 1 seed and the Swamp Foxes receive the No. 2 seed.
“The series with Ashley Ridge was competitive,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “All three games could have gone either way but we won two. Monday night against Fort D we put together one of our more complete games of the year. Aidan Hunter threw well and we got timely hitting. We fielded the ball very well and made the plays we needed to make. I’m proud of the guys for being ready to go. Now we still have goals in front of us.”
Hunter only surrendered two hits in six-plus innings to earn the pitching win. He struck out nine Fort Dorchester batters while walking none. Ty Hedges closed the game out and surrendered no hits or walks.
Owen Wellman led the way at the plate, going 4 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. PJ Morlando was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Cole Messina, Maddox Webb, Carson Messina, Mason Hutto, Lane Tobin and Hunter also had a hit for Summerville. Webb had three RBIs and Hunter had two.
Tyler Christmas and Hayden Perry had the two Fort Dorchester hits.
The Patriots claimed a 9-0 victory April 28 and a 6-2 victory April 30 to improve to 9-9 on the season with a 4-5 mark in the region while Summerville fell to 17-6 and 5-4. Fort Dorchester played well and out hit Summerville 7 to 5 in both games, but the Green Wave also hurt itself with errors and miscues.
This week, Summerville has a three-game series against Wando, hosting the Warriors May 3 and May 7 and traveling to Wando May 5. Ashley Ridge has a two-game series with Hilton Head with the home game being on May 3. Fort Dorchester has a three-game series with Cane Bay, hosting the Cobras May 3 and May 7 and traveling to Cane Bay May 5.
The playoffs begin May 15. Summerville will host a first-round game against either Dutch Fork or Lexington. Whichever Region 5 team Summerville doesn’t play will host Ashley Ridge. Wando, Socastee, Berkeley and St. James are the other teams to qualify for the 5A Lower State Baseball Playoffs.
“Now we need to play every game like it is the most important game of the year,” Charpia said. “Wando is going to be a big series and then they will also be in our playoff bracket.”