Green Wave, Swamp Foxes prepare for baseball playoffs

Ashley Ridge and Summerville warmed up for the Class AAAAA baseball playoffs with each team playing a pair of games last week.
The Swamp Foxes split a pair of games with Hilton Head, falling 7-3 at home but avenging the loss May 6 with a 10-3 road victory.
Nick Vaughn notched the win on the hill for Ashley Ridge in the rematch, striking out 10 batters while walking five and allowing only three hits in 6.1 innings. Logan Bledsoe closed the game out and fanned one batter while walking none and surrendering no hits.
Cooper LeTellier got the Swamp Foxes going in the first inning with a three-run homer that drove in Cade Branham and Grant Austin. Ashley Ridge then added two runs in the third, one in the fifth and four in the seventh. CJ Van Slooten was 3 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBIs and a run scored. Vaughn was 2 for 5 and Bledsoe was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
In the first game, Hilton Head took a two-run lead in the first and then added four runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. Juju Mlodzinski had the pitching win and Jackson Mastrorocco closed the game out for Hilton Head. They only allowed three hits.
Ethan Russo led all batters, going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Rashard Brown was 1 for 2 to lead the Swamp Foxes.
Ashley Ridge improved to 10-12 on the season and opens the playoffs May 15 at the Region 5 champion. Berkeley and St. James are also in the Swamp Foxes’ bracket.
Summerville split a pair of games with Wando last week, winning 7-5 at Green Wave Park and losing 6-4 at Wando May 5.
Catcher Cole Messina went 4 for 5 at the plate with 3 RBIs and a run scored to lead the way. Jennings Fowler was 2 for 2 with a run scored. Maddox Webb was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. PJ Morlando was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Owen Wellman drove in three runs.
The Green Wave threw five pitchers. Noah Chapman logged the most innings, striking out eight batters and walking four while surrendering two hits and only one earned run in 3.2 innings on the hill. Drew Lloyd and Trae Bunch both pitched a full inning while Carson Messina and Ty Hedges also pitched.
In the second game, Aidan Hunter fanned 10 Wando batters while walking one, but Wando pitchers Marshall Whitmer and Michael Nastro combined to fan 11 Summerville batters and walk one.
Wando outhit Summerville 10-8. Will Hill was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Whitmer was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Ryder Manale was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
For Summerville, Morlando was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Wellman was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Summerville fell to 18-7 and opens the playoffs May 15 by hosting the Region 5 runner-up. Wando and Socastee are also in the Green Wave’s bracket.