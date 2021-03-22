Green Wave Softball team is hungry

Summerville fields a versatile and ambitious softball team.
“I believe we are hungry and looking to accomplish big things,” Summerville coach Heather Tucker said. “Last season we were playing great together and it was tough to have the season cut short, but I believe that after going through that our kids appreciate the game more and the time they get to spend playing ball in a Summerville uniform. We need to have the ‘we get to’ attitude, not the ‘we have to’ attitude, which shouldn’t be a problem after having last season taken away.”
The Green Wave is anchored by its two seniors and five juniors, most of which are in their third year with the varsity team. McKenzie Bailey, Zoey Frasier, Shelbie Mazell and Carson Shaw will be staples on the infield while Savanah Koester and Mykenzie Overton will be staples in the outfield. Logan Goodwin is one of three pitchers the team will lean on and Shaw also has experience in the circle.
Freshman Brooke Farrell and eighth-graders Ansley Bennett and Abby Driscoll are also returning varsity lettermen. Farrell will vie for time in the outfield. Driscoll will split time with Mazell at catcher. Bennett will vie for time in the circle as well as at other positions.
Seventh-grader Hope Chase will also do some pitching and help out at first base. Freshman Melanie Orth and seventh-grader Katie Guilliam are also new to the varsity squad and add depth at multiple positions.
“We have kids who can play multiple positions and play them well,” Tucker said. “The lineup will really depend on who is pitching and catching on game day.”
Summerville opened its season with a three-game sweep of Cane Bay, winning 21-17, 12-2 and 15-4. Mazell, Shaw, Bennett, Goodwin, Frasier and Guilliam led the way at the plate.
“Zoey Frasier is such a consistent hitter and really sees the ball well,” Tucker said. “Carson Shaw has a lot of power and also consistently hits well. We have some big goals set for ourselves this season, but the key to achieving those goals will be taking things one game at a time, one pitch at a time. Keys to winning big games will be getting timely hits, playing consistent defense and having our pitching staff step up.”
This week Summerville has a three-game series against Stratford, hosting the Lady Knights at 7 p.m. March 22 and March 26 and traveling to Stratford March 24.