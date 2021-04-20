Green Wave rushes past Wildcats

The Green Wave Softball team opened region play with a sweep of West Ashley last week.
Summerville treated its fans to a blowout victory at Green Wave Park April 14, defeating West Ashley 15-0 in three innings. Junior Logan Goodwin pitched a no-hit shutout. She struck out five batters while walking two.
Carson Shaw was 2 for 3 at the plate with 3 RBIs and a run scored. Savanah Koester was also 2 for 3, with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Katie Guilliam, Zoey Frasier, Shelbie Mazell and McKenzie Bailey also had a hit for Summerville. Frasier and Mazell both had 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored.
Summerville also prevailed during two games at West Ashley, winning 13-2 April 12 and 13-1 April 16. During the first game, Goodwin surrendered only two hits while striking out 11 batters in five innings. Hope Chase had the pitching win in the final game and only allowed two hits.
“The team played well last week,” Summerville coach Heather Tucker said. “They have done a good job making adjustments at the plate. Our pitchers have settled in and are doing a great job on the mound mixing things up and our defense has stepped up and started taking pride in the way they play defense.”
With the wins, Summerville improved to 13-3 on the season. Summerville has a series with Ashley Ridge this week, traveling to Ashley Ridge April 19, hosting the Swamp Foxes April 21 and closing the series out back at Ashley Ridge April 23. All three games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We look forward to some competitive games this week against AR and next week against Fort Dorchester,” Tucker said. “Rivalry games are always fun and bring out the best in the players.”
Fort Dorchester Softball
The Fort Dorchester Softball team claimed a 13-3 victory over Hanahan in six innings April 13. Meryll Dolbeck had the pitching win. She struck out seven batters while walking only one and surrendering only one earned run.
Madison Boyd was 3 for 3 at the plate with 3 runs scored. Jewel Cooper, Payton Brigman, Aujea Bowman, Abby Briganti and Audrey Leverette all had two hits for the Patriots. Brigman, Bowman, Briganti, Dolbeck and Whitney Clevenger all had 2 RBIs. Dolbeck had a home run and Brigman had a triple.
Fort Dorchester scored four runs during the third inning to take a 5-1 lead and then added three runs in both the fourth and fifth and two runs in the sixth.