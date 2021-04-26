Green Wave picks up key wins on the diamond

The Green Wave is in the driver’s seat for Region 8-AAAAA Baseball.
Summerville won two of its three games against Ashley Ridge last week to improve to 16-4 with a 4-2 mark in the region. Since Fort Dorchester defeated West Ashley twice last week the battle for this year’s region championship will be decided by the outcome of this week’s three-game series between the Green Wave and the Patriots, but Summerville had the upper hand entering the series.
If Fort Dorchester manages to sweep Summerville that would force a tie for first place between the Patriots and Ashley Ridge. If the Patriots win two out of three games then Summerville and Ashley Ridge would be tied for first. However, if Summerville wins all three games this week then it will claim the region championship outright.
On April 19, Summerville fought for a 4-3 home victory over Ashley Ridge. Green Wave Ace Aidan Hunter went the distance on the mound and fanned eight batters while walking only one and surrendering only one earned run.
Maddox Webb and Lane Tobin were both 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored. Cole Messina, Owen Wellman, Mason Hutto and Trae Bunch drove in the Summerville runs.
Ashley Ridge received hits from Nick Vaughn, Logan Bledsoe, CJ Van Slooten, Rashard Brown and Kade Kuskey.
On April 21, two Summerville pitchers combined for a 4-0 shutout at Ashley Ridge. Carson Messina surrendered one hit in two innings and Ty Hedges surrendered two hits in five innings.
The Green Wave’s big turn at bat came in the top of the third. Webb got things rolling with a double. Brandon Powell and Tobin followed with singles to push Webb across the plate. Then Bunch plated Powell with a sacrifice fly for the 4-0 Summerville lead.
The next day, Ashley Ridge claimed a 5-1 victory over Summerville. Vaughn went the distance on the hill, striking out six batters while only walking one and surrendering only three hits and no earned runs.
Kuskey led the Swamp Foxes at the plate, going 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored. Walker Richardson also had 2 RBIs for Ashley Ridge.
Summerville catcher Cole Messina was 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored, but Summerville’s only other hit came from Tobin.
Summerville travels to Fort Dorchester April 26 and 30 and hosts the Patriots April 28. All three games are scheduled for 7 p.m.