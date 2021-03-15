Green Wave opens tennis season

The Green Wave Boys Tennis team returned to the courts this month and is showing promise.
The Summerville team had to cancel its 2020 season practically before it started due to COVID-19, but is out to a 3-1 start in 2021. After losing to River Bluff by a 7-2 margin in a preseason tournament, the Green Wave defeated Blythewood 8-1. Summerville opened its regular season with a 6-0 win over Cane Bay March 10 and followed the victory with a 5-1 win over Berkeley March 12.
“All-in-all, the team is stepping up,” Summerville coach Jesse Gladis said. “They are giving it all they have. I'm proud of the boys and the work they continue to put in.”
Summerville has considerable experience as five players who were in the Green Wave’s 2019 starting rotation are still with the team. That season they helped Summerville claim the Region 8-AAAAA Boys Tennis Championship and advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Returner Sam Dimuzio is the top singles player this season. Returners William Wimberly, Edward Naval and Rahj Gajjar are holding down the No. 2 through No. 4 singles spots. Spicer Pagan returns and is splitting his time between the No. 5 Singles and No. 2 Doubles courts.
Most of the squad’s doubles players are adjusting to new partners this season, but so far doubles play has been a team strength.
“Playing for their first time together at No. 1 Doubles, Dimuzio and Naval have looked really good,” Gladis said. “That is a combination like I haven't seen since four years back. They played quick, smart, and with power.”
Others who have seen action for Summerville early this season include Andrew Waddill, Sebastian Key, Kyle McSparron and Arlen Sumersett.
Summerville is playing its home matches at Doty Park this year. The Green Wave hosts Stratford at 4 p.m. March 18 and Pinewood Prep at 4 p.m. March 19.
Summerville Green Wave 5, Berkeley Stags 1
Singles:
1. Josh Gianelli (BHS) def. Sam Dimuzio 6-1, 6-0
2. William Wimberly (SHS) def. Zach Lee 6-0, 6-0
3. Edward Naval (SHS) def. David Gianelli 6-0, 6-0
4. Rahi Gajjar (SHS) def. Rashad Frost 6-0, 6-1
5. Andrew Waddill (SHS) def. Graham Jones 6-0, 6-2
Doubles:
#2 - Spicer Pagan and Sebastian Key (SHS) def. Briley Bishop and Steven Darelz 6-0, 6-0
Summerville Green Wave 6, Cane Bay Cobras 0
Singles:
1. S. Dimuzio def. J. Kimsey 6-0, 6-0
2. W. Wimberly def. J. Streff 6-1, 6-2
3. E. Naval def. M. Walter 6-0, 6-0
4. R. Gajjar def. D. Pye 6-0, 6-0
5. S. Pagan def. B. Bolen 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
1. Did not play
2. A. Waddill / K. McSparron win by Forfeit