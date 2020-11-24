Green Wave made some strides

from B1
Overall Ian Rafferty is pleased with his first season as the head coach for the Green Wave Football program.
“We made strides as we played more,” Rafferty said. “We don’t like the way the season ended with us losing our last two games, but I’m pleased with the progress we made. I’m proud of the way the kids worked through the hybrid schedule and all the COVID stuff. The kids, administration and staff all helped make it easier for us coaches and we made it through the season.”
Summerville finished the season with a 4-4 record. However one of the losses came to the Region 8-AAAAA Champion, another came to the Region 7-AAAAA Champion and another came to four-time defending 5A state champion Dutch Fork in the first round of the state playoffs. Summerville’s 35-34 loss to Fort Dorchester, 30-27 overtime loss to Goose Creek and 21-14 loss to Stratford really shouldn’t cause Green Wave fans to fret. At Dutch Fork, Summerville only trailed by 14 points in the third quarter before things started to head south for the Wave.
“I feel we had a chance to win every game,” Rafferty said. “The Dutch Fork game was closer than the final score made it seem. As always, we have great kids and a strong coaching staff. We have a solid foundation to build on. We need to do a little better on the offensive side, but we will work on that in the offseason and I’m looking forward to hopefully having a full offseason to see how we can improve.”
Defense was the strength of this year’s squad. Summerville only yielded an average of 18.7 points per game during the regular season. The Wave shutout West Ashley and held both Ashley Ridge and Stall to under 14 points.
Summerville started some inexperienced players on that side of the ball, including two sophomores in the secondary. While the defense will graduate some key players, it should also return experienced players at all three levels.
Sophomore lineman DeAndre Jones led the team in tackles with 72 including 14 for a loss and seven sacks. He also had 10 QB hurries. Sophomore defensive back Keith Elmore Jr. had 57 tackles, forced two fumbles and broke up 8 pass attempts. He also led the team in interceptions with 4 picks.
Senior linebacker Nick Chambers had 55 tackles and an interception that set up a game-winning field goal. Junior defensive back Xavier Mitchell-Brown had 54 tackles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
Linebackers DJ Ancrum, Shane Daly and Trevon Jacobs, as well as defensive back Jordan Porter and lineman Carnell Jones, all finished with more than 30 tackles. Porter led the team in pass breakups with 12 while Ancrum led the team in QB hurries with 14. Both Ancrum and defensive back Michael Jenkins had a fumble recovery for a TD.
Graduation will take its toll on the Wave offensive line and receiving corps. However, Summerville stands to return some key players on that side of the ball.
“We will need some offensive linemen to step up and will miss our senior receivers, but we should have some guys coming up from the JV who can help us out,” Rafferty said.
During his second season as the Wave’s starting QB junior Colby Shirey completed 60 passes for 753 yards and 4 TDs. He also rushed for 329 yards and 8 TDs.
Junior Christian Grant led the Wave rushers with 466 yards and 4 TD runs. Senior Terrance Geddis rushed for 310 yards and 5 TDs. Senior Tyquane Murdock finished with 131 rushing yards and 3 TD runs.
Senior Leroy Simmons led the Wave receivers with 12 receptions for 197 yards and 2 TDs. Senior Christian Collin had 13 grabs for 152 yards and a TD. Senior Tre Ancrum had 7 receptions for 152 yards. Freshman Ka’Mari Hair had 20 catches for 150 yards and a TD.