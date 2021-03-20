Green Wave has a target on its back

The Green Wave has risen to the top and seems to be sustaining momentum.
Summerville entered the 2020 season as the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s top-ranked Class AAAAA team. Rounding out the Top 5 for 5A are Boiling Springs, Lexington, Blythewood and River Bluff.
“We feel good about our team, but we know every game is going to be a war because everyone is going to be gunning for us,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “This week showed us we have to battle every night. Of course we are used to having a target on our back.”
If you include its games during the IP Classic preseason tournament in Georgetown, the Green Wave is out to a 6-1 start. During the tournament, Summerville defeated Carolina Forest 9-3, Greenwood 15-14, Hammond 15-1 and Hartsville 11-3.
Summerville opened its regular season with a three-game series against Cane Bay. The Green Wave defeated the Cobras 7-2, lost to Cane Bay 1-0 and wrapped up the series March 19 with a convincing 12-2 win.
“Making the bus trip to Georgetown four days took its toll on us,” Charpia said. “We got out here Monday and got a tough win against a young Cane Bay team that played well. In the second game their pitcher shut us down and we didn’t make adjustments, but in those (three) games we learned a lot about ourselves and what we need to work on. I feel good about the bond our team is forming and our resiliency. In our first home game we took it on the chin, but we bounced back in a big way so I’m proud of our guys for that.”
Summerville has an experienced group of seniors leading the charge. Pitcher/first basemen Aidan Hunter and catcher Cole Messina have both signed to play for the University of South Carolina next school year. Messina, who earned all-state honors in 2019, is in his fourth season as a starter for the Green Wave.
Shortstop Lane Tobin, infielder Brandon Powell and pitcher/outfielder Drew Thomas are all in their third season with the team. Other seniors on the squad are outfielder Jessen Heber, pitcher/outfielder Owen Wellman, pitcher Colin Grooms, first baseman Jennings Fowler and pitcher Drew Lloyd.
Several underclassmen have already earned playing time this year. Freshmen utility player PJ Morlando, who has verbally committed to Mississippi State University, brings some varsity experience after playing for Fort Dorchester last season. Freshman pitcher/second baseman Carson Messina, sophomore pitcher/infielder Maddox Webb, sophomore outfielder/catcher Campbell McCurry and junior pitcher/third baseman Tripp White are also seeing a lot of action.
Noah Chapman, Ty Hedges, Trae Bunch, Andrew Gobin, Mason Hutto and Gage Lewis provide Summerville solid depth on the hill. Infielder Tristan Tillman and outfielders Christian Hall and Xavier Mitchell-Brown are also expected to vie for playing time this season.
“We have some arms, which give us some options,” Charpia said. “If we can stay healthy we should be Ok.”
Cole Messina is leading the team at the plate with 10 hits and 9 RBIs through the final game against Cane Bay. Wellman has 10 hits and 8 RBIs. Morlando has 8 hits and 8 RBIs. Carson Messina and Powell both also have 8 hits while Webb has 7 and both Tobin and Hunter have 6.
Up next for Summerville is a two-game series against Stratford. Summerville travels to the Knights March 22 and hosts Stratford at 7 p.m. March 24. The Green Wave is also scheduled to host Bishop England at 6 p.m. March 25.
Summerville will also participate in this year’s Hanahan Invitational Tournament scheduled for April 5-8.