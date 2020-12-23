Green Wave grapplers ride winning streak into break

The Cobras Wrestling team slithered into the Firehouse like the Grinch, but was unable to steal a win away from the Green Wave just before Christmas.
Cane Bay, which entered the season ranked 14th among Class AAAAA teams in the state, traveled to third-ranked Summerville for a match Dec. 22. The Cobras won six of the first eight weight classes to take a 31-10 lead.
The team and its fans were bursting with excitement, knowing if the Cobras could take just one of the remaining weight classes it may be enough for them to claim an upset over the Wave. Cane Bay would have to forfeit one of those classes, but the best Summerville could do if it won all five of the other classes remaining without picking up a pin, technical fall or major decision would be a 31-31 tie to force overtime.
Unfortunately for the Cobras, Summerville not only won all the remaining classes, it also picked up bonus points in each to claim a 44-31 victory and sustain its momentum entering its holiday break.
“Cane Bay is easily the best team we have seen this season,” Summerville coach Darryl Tucker said. “We knew they would be a great group. Tim (Wash) does a good job with his guys over there. Nobody is really where they want to be this time of year, but we were down 31-10 and three of our best kids got pinned tonight and we still won the match; that tells me we are a pretty good group. We have to keep the bonus points off the board, but we didn’t panic and stayed with it and the guys came through in the end when we needed it most.”
The Cobras picked up a lot of bonus points early in the match as Sean Price, Gabriel West and JJ Peace all pinned their Summerville opponent and Will Coker earned a 12-0 major decision.
As Summerville rallied, Aidan Jurey, Ryu Brown, Steel Walker and David Rundell all pinned their Cane Bay opponent while Brayton Killiri earned a 23-10 major decision and Jeremiah Pressley won by forfeit.
Summerville’s Kyle Combs got the action started with a 19-5 major decision in the 182-pound class. During the fourth bout of the evening, Green Wave heavyweight Rubin Izzard won with a pin.
Summerville improved to 3-0 with the win. Earlier this month, the Wave defeated Wando 57-22 and Berkeley 68-7.
Against Berkeley, Summerville only lost one weight class, the 138-pound class. Xavier Anderson, Preston Hernandez, Gavin Butler, De’Andre Jones, Rundell, Pressley, Walker and Izzard all pinned their Stags’ opponent. Brayton Killiri and Combs both earned a technical fall. Brown earned an 11-3 major decision and Ben Guilliam won by forfeit.
Summerville returned three state qualifiers this season. Butler placed second in the 106-pound class last season while Killiri placed fourth at 120 and Rundell represented Summerville at 160. However, Tucker said his team has a lot of work to do in order to remain one of the state’s top-ranked teams.
“People look at us on paper and think we are better than we really are,” he said. “That’s ok. We will keep working to earn that respect and we are undefeated so that is all you can ask for right now.”
Summerville won’t wrestle again until mid to late January. There aren’t any holiday duals tournaments this season due to COVID-19 and all Dorchester School District Two athletic activities have been suspended through Jan. 15.
“Those tournaments are where you typically build your team cohesion,” Tucker said. “I mean you need those close matches because that is how it is going to be when you get to the playoffs. Now we have an extended break so we just have to stay healthy and try to find ways to maintain our shape so we can come back in January and try to make a run for it.”
Summerville 44, Cane Bay 31
182- Kyle Combs (S) maj. dec Tristan Rivera (CB) 19-5
195- Will Coker (CB) maj. dec Brock Eastman (S) 12-0
220- Sean Price (CB) pin. De’Andre Jones (S) 1:29
285- Rubin Izzard (S) pin. Chase Haymans (CB) 0:48
106- Gabriel West (CB) pin Xavier Anderson (S) 4:48
113- JJ Peace (CB) pin Ben Guillam (S) 5:18
120- Delshaun Peace-Robinson (CB) dec. Preston Hernandez (S) 6-3
126- Brandon Flory (CB) pin. Gavin Butler (S) 2:47
132- Aidan Jurey (S) pin. Tyler Wall (CB) 1:32
138- Brayton Killiri (S) maj dec Jacob Driggers (CB) 23-10
145- Ryu Brown (S) pin Jalyn McKeen (CB) 4:45
152- Steel Walker (S) pin Jared Tyson (CB) 3:00
160- Jeremiah Pressley (S) wbf.
170- David Rundell (S) pin. Ben Newton (CB) 1:21