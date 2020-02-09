Green Wave grapplers notch playoff victories

The Green Wave Wrestling team defeated Chapin and Cane Bay Feb. 8 to advance to the third round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.
Summerville won its region to earn home-mat advantage in the first two rounds, but drew a tough draw and had to open the playoffs against Chapin. While Chapin placed third in its region, it entered the playoffs ranked sixth among the state’s 5A teams while Summerville entered the playoffs ranked 12th.
The Green Wave battled to claim a 31-30 win in the match.
“The first one was a struggle,” Summerville coach Darryl Tucker said. “When the bracket came out we knew it would be tough. We wrestled Chapin earlier in the year, but they had some guys out so we knew it was going to be one of those grind-it-out kind of matches. We were down in that match and guys we normally count on to get bonus points weren’t able to get them, but we had some other guys who aren’t as highly regarded step up at key times and get some big bonus points for us.”
Chapin jumped out to a 21-3 lead, but had to forfeit the heavyweight match to Summerville’s Parker Warder. The Green Wave then won the next six weight classes for a 31-21 lead. After Hunter Hickman (145-pound weight class) didn’t yield any bonus points, Summerville forfeited at 152 to end the match.
Ryu Brown (132) won his match by technical fall while Ben Guilliam (106) and Gavin Butler (113) both earned a major decision for Summerville. Green Wave wrestlers Reco Robinson (120), Brayton Killiri (126), Aidan Jurey (138) and Roan Shawver (195) all won by regular decision.
Summerville then defeated cross-county rival Cane Bay 42-27 in the second round to improve to 30-2 on the season. After Cane Bay defeated St. James 54-24 in the first round, Green Wave wrestlers pinned their Cobras’ opponent in six weight classes.
Summerville was scheduled to host No. 2 ranked River Bluff in the third round at 7 p.m. Feb. 10.
“We really don’t pay attention to the rankings,” Tucker said. “We just go out and wrestle and where ever the dust falls, that’s where we will land. In fact I tell our guys not to even look at the rankings. We are a little young but we have been in big matches. We’ve wrestled tough competition all year to prepare us for the playoffs. We won’t be afraid of the environment or the level of competition.”
Results from the match against River Bluff were not available at press time. The winner of that match will face either Wando or White Knoll in the fourth round Feb. 12.
5A Wrestling Second Round Results
Summerville 42, Cane Bay 27
106 Raleigh DAntico CB dec. Ben Guilliam 8-6
113 Jacob Simmons CB dec. Gavin Butler 4-3
120 Logan Kira CB dec. Reco Robinson 11-4
126 Brayton Killiri Summ. pin DelShaun Robinson
132 Ryu Brown Summ. dec. Thomas Lee 10-8 OT
138 Jacob Driggers CB forfeit
145 Jaylyn McKeen CB pin Hunter Hickman
152 Jeramiah Pressley Summ. pin Austin Topping
160 Ethan Gehling CB forfeit
170 Kyle Nicholson Summ. pin Carson Lucero
182 Roan Shawver Summ. dec. Tristan Rivera 7-1
195 Adrian Campbell-Weathers Summ. pin Turner Reed
220 Rubin Izzard Summ. pin Taylor Rivera
285 Parker Warder Summ. pin George Cabrera