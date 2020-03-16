Green Wave gets track meet in the books before schools ordered closed

The Green Wave Boys and Girls track teams both finished in the Top 3 for this year’s Raising Canes Track and Field Classic.
Summerville High School hosted the annual Raising Canes meet, formerly known as the Azalea Classic, March 14. The event was one of the final high school sports contests completed before South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, on Sunday evening, ordered all public schools closed until March 31 thus putting sports for most schools in the state on hold for the time being.
The South Carolina High School League announced Monday afternoon it is suspending all middle school and high school athletics, including contests, practices and workouts, through April 5. Officials are expected to wait to see how effective the measures currently being taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus are before further decisions regarding Spring Sports are made.
That has athletes across the state hoping their season isn’t over.
“I feel like we have several athletes who have the potential to make it to the state qualifier,” Summerville senior Areyanna Scott said. “Everyone is working really hard and I know our sprinters, jumpers and throwers are all competing at a high level so this team could have a bright future.”
Scott was named the 2020 Raising Canes Classic Girls Field MVP after winning the javelin throw with a 117-08 hurl, placing second in the long jump with a 16-10 mark, and fourth in the triple jump with a personal best 35-00 mark. She also ran a leg of the 4x100 relay race, helping Summerville to a fourth-place finish.
James Island eighth-grader Hannah Vroon was named the Girls Track MVP after winning the 800-meter run with a 2:25.86 time and the 1600 with a 5:16.69 time. She also helped James Island to a sixth-place finish in the 4x400 Relay.
Philip Simmons junior Noah Ward was named the Boys Track MVP after setting a new meet record in the 1600 with a 4:18.79 time and winning the 800 with a 1:55.54 time.
James Island senior Carlton Smalls was named the Boys Field MVP after winning the triple jump with a 46-03 mark and placing second in the long jump with a 21.09 mark.
The Summerville Boys team had a slight led in the standings entering the final event of the meet, but couldn’t get the points it need to secure the win. Wando edged out the Green Wave, claiming first place in the Boys meet with 96 points. Summerville finished as runner-up with 93.5 points. Rounding out the Top 5 were Fort Dorchester (64 points), May River (63) and Cane Bay (58). Ashley Ridge (27) placed 10th.
Victory was out of reach for the Summerville Girls team a little earlier in the meet, but the team still fared well. Spring Valley won the Girls meet with 69 points. Wando (67) placed second while Philip Simmons (56) placed third. Summerville and Ashley Ridge both finished with 55 points to tie for fourth place. Cane Bay (47) placed seventh and Fort Dorchester (1) placed 23rd.
Complete results from the meet can be found a sc.milesplit.com.
2020 Raising Canes Classic Boys Top 3 placers (Name, Year, School, Time/Mark)
100 Meter Dash
1 Wilder, Perry 12 Summerville 10.97
2 Johnson, Jayvion 10 Cane Bay 11.02
3 Davis, DeAndre 12 West Ashley 11.09
200 Meter Dash
1 Johnson, Jayvion 10 Cane Bay 22.27
2 Boudreaux, Jalyn 10 Cane Bay 22.85
3 Livermon, Melvin 11 May River 22.99
400 Meter Dash
1 Anderson, Chandar 12 West Florenc 50.29
2 Morgan, Triston 12 Goose Creek 51.19
3 Davis, Lavel 12 Woodland 51.22
800 Meter Run
1 Ward, Noah 11 Philip Simmo 1:55.54
2 Tillman, Carson 12 James Island 1:56.04
3 Hatton, Aidan 11 Hanahan 1:59.98
1600 Meter Run
1 Ward, Noah 11 Philip Simmo 4:18.79
2 Macias Jimenez, Armando 11 Bluffton 4:39.57
3 Keck, Colin 11 May River 4:41.88
3200 Run
1 Hinds, Daren 11 Summerville 9:58.21
2 Koch, Landon 12 Fort Dorches 10:21.07
3 Perrecone, Robert 12 Cane Bay 10:31.13
110 Meter Hurdles
1 Robinson, Dj 12 May River 16.12
2 Middleton, Tre'Shaun 11 Fort Dorches 16.18
3 Major, Gabe 10 Wando 16.33
400 Meter Hurdles
1 Robinson, Dj 12 May River 57.73
2 Smith, Devon 11 Summerville 1:00.11
3 Johnson, Jamir 11 Waccamaw 1:00.60
4x100 Relay
1 Summerville 'A' 43.44
2 Fort Dorchester 'A' 43.53
3 Cane Bay 'A' 43.56
4x400 Relay
1 James Island 'A' 3:27.08
2 May River 'A' 3:27.93
3 Stratford 'A' 3:30.34
4x800 Relay
1 May River 'A' 8:14.96
2 Cane Bay 'A' 8:42.80
3 Hanahan 'A' 8:44.94
High Jump
1 Livesey, Max 11 Wando J6-06.00
2 Anderson, Jarael 12 West Ashley J6-04.00
3 Sammons, Gabriel 12 Ashley Ridge J6-02.00
Pole Vault
1 Togami, Jonathan 12 Wando J14-06.00
2 Baroody, Josh 11 Ashley Ridge J13-00.00
3 Thayer, Jake 12 Academic Mag J12-06.00
Long Jump
1 Daniels, Jeremiah 12 Colleton Cou 21-11.00
2 Smalls, Carlton 12 James Island 21-09.00
3 Johnson, Nyke 11 West Florenc 21-07.00
Triple Jump
1 Smalls, Carlton 12 James Island 46-03.00
2 Perry, Jaelyn 12 Woodland 43-02.00
3 Washington, Dequze 12 Fort Dorches 42-03.75
Shot Put
1 Davis, Zavier 12 Summerville 52-02.50
2 Counts, Zachary 10 Summerville 49-09.50
3 Shark, Ian 11 Colleton Cou 45-09.00
Discus
1 McKanna, Adam 12 Summerville 136-04
2 Spicer, Makhi 12 Whale Branch 135-09
3 Davis, Zavier 12 Summerville 135-03
Javelin Throw
1 Cocco, Ethan 12 Wando 170-11
2 Walker, Caleb 11 Wando 161-07
3 Cocco, Troy 9 Wando 152-03
2020 Raising Canes Classic Girls Top 3 placers (Name, Year, School, Time/Mark)
100 Meter Dash
1 White, Kamryn 11 Summerville 12.25
2 Watson, NaJhyrai 10 Philip Simmo 12.42
3 Heyward, Tacoya 8 Bluffton 12.51
200 Meter Dash
1 Watson, NaJhyrai 10 Philip Simmo 25.23
2 White, Amaryah 12 Spring Valle 25.27
3 Addison, Shiann 12 Cane Bay 26.14
400 Meter Dash
1 White, Amaryah 12 Spring Valle 57.62
2 Admore, Terri 8 James Island 58.15
3 Addison, Shiann 12 Cane Bay 59.92
800 Meter Run
1 Vroon, Hannah 8 James Island 2:25.86
2 George, Patricia 12 Bishop Engla 2:29.14
3 Edens, Adilene 11 Wando 2:29.54
1600 Meter Run
1 Vroon, Hannah 8 James Island 5:16.69
2 Leone, Gia 9 Waccamaw 5:26.81
3 Peluso, Emma 12 May River 5:27.12
3200 Meter Run
1 Loftus, Anna Margaret 9 Waccamaw 11:57.56
2 Francke, Alice 10 Waccamaw 12:03.43
3 Davis, Alyssa 12 Stratford 12:07.73
100 Meter Hurdles
1 Smith, Amari 12 Hanahan 15.70
2 Simpson, Alexandra 12 West Ashley 16.01
3 Bailem, Jordan 8 Wando 16.24
400 Meter Hurdles
1 Gordon, Lauren 12 West Florenc 1:08.22
2 Pettengill, Kora 10 Wando 1:09.63
3 Sustaita, Lillian 11 Stall 1:12.81
4x100 Relay
1 Spring Valley 'A' 48.86
2 Whale Branch Early College 'A' 50.12
3 Philip Simmons 'A' 50.36
4x400 Relay
1 Spring Valley 'A' 4:02.30
2 Cane Bay 'A' 4:08.55
3 Ashley Ridge 'A' 4:14.92
4x800 Relay
1 Ashley Ridge 'A' 10:08.11
2 May River 'A' 10:18.53
3 Waccamaw 'A' 10:26.39
High Jump
1 Simpson, Layla 11 Philip Simmo J5-02.00
2 Johnson, Jessica 12 Ashley Ridge J5-02.00
3 White, Delainey 10 Wando J5-00.00
Pole Vault
1 Patterson, Jenna 12 Ashley Ridge J11-00.00
2 Lacy, Rileigh 10 Darlington J10-06.00
3 White, Delainey 10 Wando J9-06.00
Long Jump
1 Gant, Ameiyah 12 Goose Creek 17-00.50
2 Scott, Areyanna 12 Summerville 16-10.50
3 Galbally, Julia 9 Wando 16-08.00
Triple Jump
1 Simpson, Alexandra 12 West Ashley 36-04.50
2 Hickson, Diamond 12 West Florenc 35-03.00
3 Gant, Ameiyah 12 Goose Creek 35-01.00
Shot Put
1 Brown, Dannielle 10 Stratford 37-07.00
2 Watson, Tanzania 11 West Ashley 36-03.50
3 Dawson, Darci 11 West Florenc J34-07.00
Discus Throw
1 Watson, Tanzania 11 West Ashley 123-02
2 Guillory, Kayshrion 10 Stratford 115-02
3 Albano, Emma 12 Bishop Engla 111-01
Javelin Throw
1 Scott, Areyanna 12 Summerville 117-08
2 Berda, Chloe 12 Wando 102-11
3 Liggins, Marissa 12 Stratford 97-07