Green Wave gets revenge

The Green Wave Boys Basketball team avenged a loss in its season opener with a 46-27 win over Wando Dec. 4 in The Firehouse.
Summerville opened the season Dec. 1 with a 45-43 loss at Wando. After outscoring the Warriors for nearly three quarters, Summerville only managed 8 points in the fourth while surrendering 13. Will Hill led Wando in scoring with 13 points and David Holmes added 10 points for the Warriors.
“On the road Tuesday, we played two solid quarters of ball but did not keep that going in the second half,” Summerville coach David Long said. “By letting them stay in the game, we let some tough calls and bad breaks impact the outcome.”
In the rematch three days later, Summerville sustained its momentum to claim a convincing victory over the Warriors.
“At home Friday, we talked about building a lead and maintaining it so things we can’t control would not affect the outcome,” Long said. “We turned up the defensive pressure and it resulted in more turnovers that we took advantage of. We kept our defensive energy up all game while sticking to our principles.”
Yannick Smith all scorers with 16 points. Jai Chisolm added 11 points for the Green Wave while Ryan Foor added 6 and Mike Jenkins added 5.
“We still have to shoot the ball better, especially from the free-throw line,” Long said. “We had two guys really step up this week that were not in the projected lineup in sophomores Mike Jenkins and Jai Chisolm. Senior Ryan Foor and freshman Yannick Smith had two good games and sophomore point guard Matty Foor impacted both games with some very nifty passes.”
This week, Summerville has a series with Cane Bay, hosting the Cobras Dec. 8 and traveling to Cane Bay Dec. 11. Wando plays Ashley Ridge, going into the Swamp Dec. 8 and hosting the Swamp Foxes Dec. 8.