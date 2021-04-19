Green Wave eyes region tennis championship

The Green Wave Boys Tennis team swept its series with Ashley Ridge to move into first place for Region 8-AAAAA.
Summerville earned a 6-0 victory over Ashley Ridge April 15 to improve to 4-0 in the region. The Swamp Foxes fell to 4-2. The Green Wave can now clinch the region championship by winning at least one of its two matches against Fort Dorchester this week.
“We played amazing tennis to put a strangle-hold on Region 8-AAAAA with a win over our region rival,” Summerville coach Jesse Gladis said. “Our boys knew that AR would come out swinging. Sam Dimuzio played almost two sets of flawless tennis. Sebastian Key stayed undefeated on the season and is now 12-0. William Wimberly and Edward Naval both pulled out wins against opponents that just wouldn't go away. Daniel Schmedeke played the best tennis I've seen him play, but William won the big points. After a 7-5, 7-5 win over Ryan Daley just two nights ago, Naval won another close first set 6-4, before putting the match away 6-1 in the second.”
The coach was equally pleased with his No. 2 Doubles team of Spicer Pagan and Andrew Waddill.
“Pagan and Waddill hit angles to make their opponents hit some tough shots,” Gladis said. “Pagan is undefeated in doubles this year. He does a great job making his partners, no matter who they are, look good out there. Doubles isn't Andrew's favorite thing to play, but I was impressed with his shot selection and execution out there tonight.”
On April 13, Summerville opened its series with the Swamp Foxes with a 6-0 victory.
“Their boys played hard and consistent tennis,” Gladis said. “Each match on court was hard fought and kept you on the edge of your seat. Although some of the scores seemed heavily in our favor, AR really gave us a great match.”
Summerville won a non-region match April 16, defeating Pinewood Prep 9-0. Waddill stepped in for the No. 6 Singles match and won 6-0, 6-0. Summerville’s normal Top 5 claimed the other singles victories.
On the doubles courts, the Green Wave teams of Dimuzio/Naval, Wimberly/Gajjar and Key/Pagan claimed victories.
“Pinewood put up a good fight, but I thought we struck the ball really well,” Gladis said. “Overall, I think the boys are starting to hit a grove at the right time in the season.”
Summerville travels to Fort Dorchester April 20 and hosts the Patriots April 22. Both matches are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
April 15 Boys Tennis Results
Summerville Green Wave 6, Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes 0
Singles:
1. Sam Dimuzio def. Carter Hatcher 6-1, 6-0
2. William Wimberly def. Daniel Schmedeke 6-4, 7-5
3. Edward Naval def. Ryan Daley 6-4, 6-1
4. Rahi Gajjar def. Julius Scott 6-0, 6-3
5. Sebastian Key def. Hampton Plyler 6-2, 6-4
Doubles:
1 Doubles – Did Not Play
2 Doubles - Spicer Pagan / Andrew Waddill def. Drayton Firzlaff / Walter Johnson 6-3, 6-2