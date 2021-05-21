Green Wave eliminated from softball playoffs

A strong season for a young Green Wave team has reached its conclusion.
The Summerville Softball team, which only has two seniors this year, seemed to be hitting its stride leading into the playoffs. The Green Wave won six of its final seven regular-season games.
“The team played great in our last region series against Fort Dorchester and the following week we swept Wando,” Summerville coach Heather Tucker said. “We also slipped in a game against Berkeley and while we came up a bit short, losing 6-3, it was a good game.”
Summerville opened the playoffs May 15 with a 3-1 victory at Lexington. Ansley Bennett stuck out 24 batters while allowing only five hits in 11 innings in the circle. She also had two hits, an RBI and scored a run. The Green Wave managed six hits total. Shelbie Mazell and Zoey Frasier also drove in a run.
Summerville then dropped a pair of playoff games, falling 11-10 to Berkeley May 17 and 6-5 to Lexington May 19 to be eliminated with a 21-8 record.
In loss to Lexington, Summerville tallied eight hits with Katie Guilliam and Bennett having two each. In the loss to Berkeley, the Green Wave out hit the Stags 14 to 10, but came up a run short. Brooke Farrell had three hits while Savanah Koester, Carson Shaw, Mazell and Guilliam had two hits each.
Seniors McKenzie Bailey and Frasier have been contributors for Summerville the past three years so they will be missed. However, the Green Wave stands to return 11 varsity lettermen next season. That includes all of the team’s pitchers.
“This season has been difficult with player injuries and then on top of that players getting quarantined at various times during the season,” Tucker said. “Considering the adversity that our team has had to face, I’m proud of how they have responded.”
Bennett was 8-1 in the circle this season and Goodwin was 9-5. Among the team’s leaders at the plate are Shaw (34 hits, 43 RBIS, 38 runs), Bennett (33 hits, 36 RBIs, 30 runs), Mazell (29 hits, 14 RBIs, 26 runs), Guilliam (28 hits, 28 RBIs, 22 runs), Koester (28 hits, 8 RBIs, 24 runs) and Frasier (31 hits, 25 RBIs, 22 runs).
Goodwin, Shaw and Bennett all had an on-base percentage of over .500. Shaw led the team in home runs with 10 and triples with 3. Frasier and Bennett led in doubles with 7 each.