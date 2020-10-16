Green Wave edges past Swamp Foxes

The Green Wave edged past one Dorchester School District Two rival and has a key game against the other next week.
Summerville (3-1, 3-0 in Region 8-AAAAA) scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn a 21-13 win over Ashley Ridge (0-4, 0-3) at McKissick Field. Summerville’s charge was led by junior quarterback Colby Shirey, who threw a TD pass and rushed for two TDs.
“We challenged (Colby) a little at halftime and he responded the right way,” Summerville coach Ian Rafferty said. “He played the second half the way I knew he could play all along. We are slowly gaining some mental toughness and kids are starting to buy in. I want a tough, physical football team and that’s what I asked them to be in the second half and they responded. This was a good win.”
The Swamp Foxes gambled early in the game. On its first possession, Ashley Ridge attempted a fake punt, but Summerville defensive backs Keith Elmore Jr. and Jordan Porter were there to stop it and the Green Wave took over on downs at the Ashley Ridge 31-yard line.
A few plays later, Shirey rushed for a 5-yard TD. Gage Lewis hit the extra-point kick for a 7-0 Summerville lead with 7:23 remaining in the opening quarter.
Ashley Ridge answered in the second quarter with a 16-yard TD run by quarterback Connor Black. He pulled the snap up on the ensuing conversion attempt and completed a pass, but the receiver was tackled before he could reach the end zone and Summerville took a 7-6 lead into halftime.
The Ashley Ridge defense made a fourth-down stop to give the Swamp Foxes a short field on their first possession of the third quarter. Then Black capped a 44-yard drive with a 22-yard TD pass to receiver Shaheid Ladson. Will McCune’s extra-point kick was good to give Ashley Ridge a 13-7 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Summerville scored on a 15-yard pass from Shirey to freshman Ka’Mari Hair and on a 47-yard TD scramble by Shirey. Holder Campbell McCurry turned problems on the snap for one PAT attempt into a two-point conversion run, but after the last TD problems led to an unsuccessful attempt.
Summerville travels to Fort Dorchester (4-0, 3-0), its other district rival, next week with the region championship on the line.
“We will be ready,” Rafferty said. “I guess everybody thinks we don’t have a chance, but we are excited to go over there and compete for a region championship.”