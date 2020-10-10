Green Wave defense holds off scrappy Wildcats

A pair of teams that combined scored 113 points last Friday only scored 3 this week.
Summerville (2-1, 2-0 in Region 8-AAAAA) battled to win a 3-0 victory over West Ashley (2-1, 1-1) on McKissick Field. A week before, the Green Wave earned a 72-12 Week 2 victory over Stall while West Ashley rolled to a 41-14 victory over Ashley Ridge.
After a scoreless first half this week, Summerville linebacker Nick Chambers intercepted a pass on the first possession of the third quarter to set up the game’s sole score.
“We dropped back in coverage and I guess I was just in the right place at the right time,” the senior said. “I made the play and then had some lead blockers that did a great job. Then our offense was able to get us on the board. We have some young athletes but also have some great leaders. This is a great bunch of kids and we can make plays.”
Chambers returned the pick inside the 10-yard line, but a penalty moved the start of the Green Wave’s ensuing possession back to the 22. That possession stalled at the 16, but place kicker Gage Lewis sent a 32-yard field goal through the uprights for the only points Summerville would need.
“How about that defense,” Summerville coach Ian Rafferty said. “This is what we are built for. We knew entering the season our defense was going to be the strength of our team and boy they sure played like it tonight. West Ashley is a good football team. They are a physical team and they get after it, but we kind of out matched them a little tonight so I’m proud of my guys.”
West Ashley quarterback/running back Jahleel Porter had a strong night and the Wildcats did have their moments. West Ashley started a drive inside its own 30 early in the second quarter and marched into the Red Zone. However on fourth down Green Wave defensive back Michael Jenkins batted down a pass in the end zone.
West Ashley had two more drives into the Red Zone in the second half. The first ended with a 41-yard field goal attempt that fell short and the other ended with a turnover on downs.
Other Football Action
In other high school football action this week, Fort Dorchester shutout Stall 70-0 Friday while Berkeley earned a 35-7 win over Ashley Ridge Thursday.