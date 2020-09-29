Green Wave Cross Country season is gearing up

The Green Wave Cross Country teams turned in some good times during their first three meets of the season.
The Summerville Boys and Girls placed second at the Warrior XC Invitational hosted by Stall Sept. 23 at Wannamaker County Park.
Wando won the boys’ race with 26 team points. Trailing were Summerville (55), Stratford (69), Oceanside Collegiate Academy (109), Cane Bay (115), Palmetto Scholars (175) and Berkeley (183).
Senior Daren Hinds won the race with a 15:39 finish. Trailing for Summerville were Jeremiah Eddy (17:31), Isaac Cinnamon (17:36), Andrew Simpson (18:35), Fritz Wimberly, Gino Lamattia and Ben Hamilton.
Ashley Hall won the girls’ race with 33 points. Trailing were Summerville (63), Wando (70), Oceanside Collegiate (130), Cane Bay (135) and Palmetto Scholars (200).
Freshman Brianna Dooney led Summerville, finishing in 20:38 to place third. Trailing for the Green Wave were Milaya Buchanan (21:02), seventh-grader Taylor Blackwelder (21:48), seventh-grader Isabelle Bradley (22:21), Sophie Sompayrac (23:03), Sydney Greer (23:32) and Lillian Kriese (23:44).
The Summerville Boys placed 10th at the Lake Murray Invitational Sept. 19. Hinds led the squad, placing second with a personal-best time of 15:24. That time is the second fastest in Summerville High School history. In 1986, John Inman set a new Green Wave Cross Country boys’ record with a 15:20 time.
Hinds was followed by Griffin McNeish, who ran a PR time of 16:56. Closing out the scoring were Eddy (17:31), Cinnamon (18:13) and Simpson (18:14).
The Green Wave girls placed 15th with Buchanan leading the way. She placed 25th with a 20:16 time. Trailing were Dooney (20:44), Blackwelder (21:31), Kriese (22:11) and Greer (23:19).
The Summerville teams also competed in the Beaufort Invitational a week earlier. Both teams placed second.
Hinds was the individual winner in the boys’ race with a time of 16:15. Trailing were Cinnamon (17:47) in seventh place, McNeish (17:56) in 10th, Eddy (17:58) in 12th and Simpson.
The Varsity Girls were led by Buchanan who placed second overall with a 20:52 time. Trailing were Dooney (21:31) in third place, Blackwelder (21:52) in eighth, Kriese and Bradley.