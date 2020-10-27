Green Wave claims cross country titles

Summerville swept the Region 8-AAAAA Cross Country Championships races Oct. 21 at Wannamaker Park.
The Green Wave Boys claimed five of the top six spots and finished with 17 points to claim a region championship.
Ashley Ridge (42 points) was the runner up and Fort Dorchester (70) and West Ashley (113) trailed.
With a 16:12 time, Daren Hinds was the individual winner for the boys.
The Top 12 finishers were named to the 2020 Region 8-AAAAA Cross Country Boys All-region Team.
Joining Hinds on that list are Summerville’s Jeremiah Eddy, Isaac Cinnamon, Griffin McNeish and Andrew Simpson; Ashley Ridge’s Ashton Kirkpatrick, Ethan Hearn, Marc-Alexander Martin-Lauzer, Ryan Duffy and Tyler Fortenberry; and Fort Dorchester’s Dante Lungaro and Jordan Trapp.
The Green Wave Girls had to battle through a closer race and tallied 38 points to edge out Ashley Ridge by five points to capture a region title.
Fort Dorchester (61) and West Ashley (89) followed. Fort Dorchester’s Tess Studley finished with a 20:00 time to place first individually.
Joining Studley on the Region 8-AAAAA Cross Country Girls All-region Team are Fort Dorchester’s Megan Studley and Eden Alpgar; Summerville’s Brianna Dooney, Milaya Buchanan, Taylor Blackwelder and Isabella Bradley; Ashley Ridge’s Rowan Hearn, Sadie Williams, Sopia Thomas and Audrey Smith; and West Ashley’s Piper LeHew.
The 5A state qualifier meet is scheduled for Oct. 31.
The Summerville Boys and Girls teams as well as the Ashley Ridge Boys and Girls teams will compete there.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and regulations, this year a ranking system was used to determine which individuals could participate in the state qualifier.
Tess Studley is the sole Region 8 runner who has advanced as an individual.