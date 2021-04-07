Green Wave Boys Tennis notches first two region wins

The Green Wave Boys Tennis team wasn’t fooling around April 1 when it hosted Region 8-AAAAA foe West Ashley.
Summerville defeated the Wildcats 6-0 at the Doty Park Courts to improve to 10-2 on the season with a 2-0 mark in the region. Making the victory more impressive is that two of Summerville’s normal starters weren’t in the lineup.
“The boys played another great match heading into spring break,” Green Wave coach Jesse Gladis said. “Without William Wimberly and Edward Naval, the rest of the team needed to step up. Sam Dimuzio and Rahi Gajjar were on fire with their serves and played almost flawless tennis. Spicer Pagan and Sebastian Key worked the court very well and Andrew Waddill may have played one of the best matches so far this year.”
Summerville swept the singles courts and the Green Wave doubles team of Kyle McSparron and Ben Shutt received a forfeit. Some exhibition matches were also played.
After spring break, Summerville faces a showdown with region foe Ashley Ridge. The Swamp Foxes jumped out to an 8-1 start this season and are 4-0 in region play. Summerville is scheduled to host Ashley Ridge at 4 p.m. April 13 at Doty Park. The Swamp Foxes will then host the Green Wave at 4:30 p.m. April 15 at the Ashley Ridge courts.
Summerville Green Wave 6 vs. West Ashley 0
Singles:
1. Sam Dimuzio (SHS) def. Michael Sun 6-1, 6-0
2. Rahi Gajjar (SHS) def. Braden Vick 6-0, 6-0
3. Sebastian Key SHS) def. Jeffrey Moorer 6-2, 6-1
4. Spicer Pagan (SHS) def. Ethan Stimac 6-0, 6-2
5. Andrew Waddill (SHS) def. James Sun 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Kyle McSparron/Ben Shutt (SHS) received a forfeit
Exhibition Matches:
Singles
Arlen Sumersett (SHS) def. Geraldo Barbosa 8-5
Doubles
B. Vick and J. Sun (WA) def. Nick Chambers and Jackson Campeau 11-9
J. Moorer and E. Stimac (WA) def. Ben Shutt and N. Mikulski 8-4