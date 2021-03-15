Green Wave Boys sweep Stags

The Green Wave Boys Soccer team opened its 2021 regular season with a sweep of Berkeley last week.
Just when things were starting to look interesting for the Summerville boys last year, the Green Wave had to cancel the majority of its 2020 season due to COVID-19. For eight seniors on last year’s squad the pandemic ended their Green Wave story. This season, the players remaining are figuring out how to move on without some of the team’s former leaders.
“Things were kind of shaping up for last year to be our year with all the talented seniors we had,” Summerville coach Jason Rasner said. “However, the group of players we have returning who did play with that group have started out strong this season. We have a talented younger group that should be able to rally around those more experienced guys so I feel really good about things.”
Senior defenders Payne Whitfield and Carter Shady and junior midfielder Robert Peters are all in their third season with the team. Trey Cook and Peyton Smith also return to the midfield while Will Gnegy also returns to the defense. Senior Aaron Buts and Patrick Johnson are both returning lettermen for the Green Wave offense.
Summerville lost two talented goal keepers to graduation in June. Sophomore Jack Scahill and freshman Collin Dahlman have stepped into the net as their replacements.
Other members of this year’s team are defenders Aidan Jackson, Eli Savage and Mason Ayers, midfielders Hazael Martinez, Connor Tuttle and Jacob Russ, and Adriel D’Souza, who is helping out up top.
Summerville played in the Cats Kick Cancer pre-season soccer tournament in Lexington the final weekend of February. After losing its first match to Lexington 1-0, the Green Wave rolled off three straight wins. Summerville defeated Aiken 5-2, West Florence 3-1 and Gaffney 5-2 to place third in the tournament.
Summerville opened its regular season March 9 with a 3-1 home victory over Berkeley. Whitfield opened the scoring and Shady added another goal shortly after for a 2-0 Summerville lead at the half. Butts added the second-half goal for Summerville.
The Green Wave followed that match with a 4-2 victory at Berkeley two days later. Whitfield, Butts, Smith and Johnson all scored for the Green Wave. Including preseason action, Butts has found the net eight times this year.
Summerville travels to Stratford March 16 and hosts the Knights at 7 p.m. March 18. It will have a two-game series against Region 8-AAAAA foe Stall the following week.