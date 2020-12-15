Green Wave Boys sweep Cobras

Both teams had three players post double-digit scoring in the Cobra Den Dec. 11 as the Green Wave earned a 58-50 win over Cane Bay.
Yannick Smith led all scorers with 17 points. Ryan Foor added 15 points for Summerville while Jai Chisolm added 14. Summerville trailed 33-30 at the half, but doubled the Cobras points in the third quarter and outscored Cane Bay 16-11 in the final eight minutes.
“We did great in this series,” Summerville coach David Long said. “What I’m proud of tonight is we proved we can go into a locker room at halftime losing and still win if we play good in second half.”
Xavier Adams led the Cobras with 14 points. Christian Smith added 11 points for Cane Bay while Rishard Winfield added 10.
With the win, Summerville improved to 3-1 while Cane Bay dropped to 0-4.
“The other thing I’m happy about is so many guys contributed,” Long said. “After the first game I changed my rotation and started using more guys and every kid who got in contributed something. That makes the kids happy, the fans happy and makes for a better basketball team.”
On Dec. 8, Summerville defeated Cane Bay 67-56 in the Firehouse. The Wave pulled out to a 32-28 lead at the half and then outscored the Cobras 16-9 in the third quarter.
Matty Foor lead all scorers with 18 points. Yannick Smith added 16 points for Summerville while Ryan Foor added 11 and Mike Jenkins added 9.
Christian Smith led Cane Bay with 15 points while Adams added 10 for the Cobras and Winfield added 9.
This week, Summerville is scheduled to have a series with Berkeley, hosting the Stags Dec. 15 and traveling to Moncks Corner Dec. 18.